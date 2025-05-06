ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Border War baseball (updated with post-game presser)

There's a bit more action at Taylor Stadium than usual as the Missouri Tigers are set to battle for the border for the second time this season.

Missouri will throw Josh McDevitt (0-1, 5.79 ERA) to start. kansas will throw Malakai Vetock (3-1, 5.48 ERA)

Missouri's lineup will be:

SS Jackson Lovich (.342, 8 HR, 41 RBI)
CF Pierre Seals (.299, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
1B Cayden Nicoletto (.282, 6 HR, 22 RBI)
C Mateo Serna (.232, 7 HR, 31 RBI)
RF Tyler Macon (.297, 1 HR, 5 RBI)
3B Chris Patterson (.241, 1 HR, 16 RBI)
LF Brock Daniels (.255, 3 HR, 19 RBI)
2B Keegan Knutson (.239, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
DH Gehrig Goldbeck (.255, 0 HR, 8 RBI)

Game time is about a half hour away
 
Latest posts

