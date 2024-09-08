I know what the competition has been. But the last time Mizzou opened a season with back to back shutouts was 1935 and the opposition was William Jewell and Central Missouri State. The Tigers have given up 14 first downs. They have given up 254 total yards and just 82 passing yards through two full games. I do not care who you're playing, that's absolutely incredible. We all came into this season thinking the offense would be dominant and allow the defense time to catch up. I'm not sure the defense needs that time.They're just playing incredibly sound defense every down. Through two games, they haven't allowed a 20-yard play. They've allowed only three of more than nine yards. They gave up just 55 yards after the catch tonight. There are no missed assignments, no blown coverages and to my recollection, no penalties. They've just been rock solid every single snap.It was okay. Not great, but not awful. Only one or two real big plays. But they've outscored their opposition 59-0 in the first half. They've done plenty. Have they missed some plays? Yes. Does the passing game look a beat off? Yes. Butused his legs tonight, they've got eight rushing touchdowns and they've looked better through two weeks than they looked the first two weeks last year. And Missouri was still 32/40 and the only interception was a desperation throw on the run on fourth down. The big plays haven't come, but the passing game hasn't been bad; it just hasn't been great. If you want to concern yourself about it, you can. If you want to convince yourself it will be a problem in week seven, fine. I'm not yet concerned.He was all over the backfield. He didn't have a tackle, but had a PBU, a sack and three quarterback hurries. And he's the fourth defensive end. This defensive line is DEEP. I don't know if they have a singular standout star, but they're running a ton of guys out there which keeps everybody fresh all game long. And that matters more in week eight than it does in week two.The 52-yarder was a little short, but it was also into a decent breeze. A 1/3 performance isn't ideal, but the shortest kick was also 49 yards. Those aren't kicks you necessarily count on. If he makes everything under 40, I'm good with a 50% success rate beyond 50. I think tonight was a good chance to get him a couple of testing kicks though, so his first long one isn't in a more high pressure situation.