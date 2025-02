What I'm looking at: Arkansas part 2 A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Arkansas.

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 21 press conference Here are some quotes that stood out in Dennis Gates' press conference on Friday.

Caleb Grill is having to diversify Caleb Grill had a stretch as the hottest shooter in college basketball. But now he's having to change his approach.

I'm filling in again with remote coverage for @Kyle McAreavy who is down in the best Texas city this weekend for a wedding.No. 15men's basketball takes on Arkansas on the road at 7 p.m. on ESPN.