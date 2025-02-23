ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD MBB -- MIZZOU VS. ARKANSAS

Kenny Van Doren

Jan 5, 2024
I'm filling in again with remote coverage for @Kyle McAreavy who is down in the best Texas city this weekend for a wedding.

No. 15 Missouri men's basketball takes on Arkansas on the road at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Kyle's pregame coverage:

Arkansas scouting report:

What I'm looking at: Arkansas part 2

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Arkansas.
Dennis Gates' in-week press conference:

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 21 press conference

Here are some quotes that stood out in Dennis Gates' press conference on Friday.
How Caleb Grill diversified his play:

Caleb Grill is having to diversify

Caleb Grill had a stretch as the hottest shooter in college basketball. But now he's having to change his approach.
