GAME THREAD Mizzou baseball hosts Mississippi State (with postgame presser video)

Sep 29, 2024
The regular season is coming to an end as the Tigers host the Bulldogs.

For the finale at Taylor Stadium, the Tigers are throwing Josh McDevitt (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 6 appearances, second start) and the Bulldogs are throwing Karson Ligon (5-5, 6.23 ERA, 13 starts).

Mizzou will go with a lineup of:

SS Jackson Lovich (.348, 12 HR, 51 RBI)
CF Pierre Seals (.307, 5 HR, 22 RBI)
RF Cayden Nicoletto (.273, 6 HR, 24 RBI)
LF Tyler Macon (.282, 1 HR, 5 RBI)
1B Mateo Serna (.234, 8 HR, 35 RBI)
2B Keegan Knutson (.257, 2 HR, 15 RBI)
3B Chris Patterson (.245, 2 HR 18 RBI)
C Jedier Hernandez (.163, 0 HR, 4 RBI)
DH Brock Daniels (.266, 4 HR, 20 RBI)

Senior Day festivities have concluded. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
 
