The regular season is coming to an end as the Tigers host the Bulldogs.



For the finale at Taylor Stadium, the Tigers are throwing Josh McDevitt (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 6 appearances, second start) and the Bulldogs are throwing Karson Ligon (5-5, 6.23 ERA, 13 starts).



Mizzou will go with a lineup of:



SS Jackson Lovich (.348, 12 HR, 51 RBI)

CF Pierre Seals (.307, 5 HR, 22 RBI)

RF Cayden Nicoletto (.273, 6 HR, 24 RBI)

LF Tyler Macon (.282, 1 HR, 5 RBI)

1B Mateo Serna (.234, 8 HR, 35 RBI)

2B Keegan Knutson (.257, 2 HR, 15 RBI)

3B Chris Patterson (.245, 2 HR 18 RBI)

C Jedier Hernandez (.163, 0 HR, 4 RBI)

DH Brock Daniels (.266, 4 HR, 20 RBI)



Senior Day festivities have concluded. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.