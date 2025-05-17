Kyle McAreavy
Editor
Staff
-
Sep 29, 2024
-
- 5,382
-
- 5,068
-
- 21
The regular season is coming to an end as the Tigers host the Bulldogs.
For the finale at Taylor Stadium, the Tigers are throwing Josh McDevitt (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 6 appearances, second start) and the Bulldogs are throwing Karson Ligon (5-5, 6.23 ERA, 13 starts).
Mizzou will go with a lineup of:
SS Jackson Lovich (.348, 12 HR, 51 RBI)
CF Pierre Seals (.307, 5 HR, 22 RBI)
RF Cayden Nicoletto (.273, 6 HR, 24 RBI)
LF Tyler Macon (.282, 1 HR, 5 RBI)
1B Mateo Serna (.234, 8 HR, 35 RBI)
2B Keegan Knutson (.257, 2 HR, 15 RBI)
3B Chris Patterson (.245, 2 HR 18 RBI)
C Jedier Hernandez (.163, 0 HR, 4 RBI)
DH Brock Daniels (.266, 4 HR, 20 RBI)
Senior Day festivities have concluded. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
