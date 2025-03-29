ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Mizzou baseball vs. Texas Saturday doubleheader

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
4,675
4,380
21
I'm back at Taylor Stadium again as we approach game time for the front end of a Saturday doubleheader.

We just got lineups for Game 1, so let's get started even though first pitch isn't for another 40 minutes or so.

Kaden Jacobi is set to take the mound (2-2, 7.71 ERA, 8 appearances, 1 start)

The Tigers will go with:

DH Brock Daniels (21-of-70, 16 RBI)
SS Jackson Lovich (33-of-89, 6 HR, 25 RBI)
LF Tyler Macon (8-of-25, 5 RBI)
1B Mateo Serna (27-of-99, 6 HR, 26 RBI)
2B Keegan Knutson (13-of-46, 7 RBI)
RF Pierre Seals (12-of-51, 6 RBI)
CF Kaden Peer (25-of-84, 15 RBI)
C Jedier Hernandez (5-of-35, 2 RBI)
3B Chris Patterson (getting his first start. 0-of-7, 1 RBI)

That lineup will face lefty Luke Harrison (2-0, 6 starts, 25.2 IP, 2.45 ERA)
 
