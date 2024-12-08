ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Mizzou hosts kansas

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
1,608
1,895
21
The students are here already and continuing to file in. So let's get the game thread started.

We knew Caleb Grill wouldn't play as of Gates' press conference on Friday, but Trent Burns was ruled out today as well according to the team. Burns is yet to appear in a game.
 
