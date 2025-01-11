ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Mizzou hosts Vanderbilt

Sep 29, 2024
We're about an hour and a half away from the Tigers' matchup with Vanderbilt, but I figured I'd get us started with the injury report now that it's out.

Screenshot 2025-01-11 at 12.51.25 PM.png

Trent Burns is out again and Tony Perkins has popped up as a game-time decision.

Alex Hemenway is out for Vanderbilt, the graduate guard has not played this season.

Here's what I'll be watching during the game
What I'm looking at: Vanderbilt

Here's a scouting report and what I'll be watching when Missouri plays Vanderbilt.
