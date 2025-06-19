ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING NEWS…. Mizzou set to hire new D-line coach

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
5,595
5,341
21
A source has confirmed to MizzouToday that the Tigers are set to hire Sabbath Joseph as a new assistant D-line coach, taking the coaching spot left open by Al Davis.

Joseph has been a linebacker quality control coach at Miami for three seasons. He is following linebackers coach Derek Nicholson from Miami to Columbia this offseason.
 
