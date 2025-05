I'm back at Mizzou Softball Stadium for the start of the final series of the season as the Tigers take on the Bulldogs.



Mizzou will throw Marissa McCann (9-11, 3.83 ERA)



And to start senior weekend, they will play a lineup of



C Julia Crenshaw (.377, 14 HR, 32 RBI)

RF Stefania Abruscato (.260, 3 HR, 19 RBI)

1B Madison Walker (.247, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

DP Taylor Ebbs (.301, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

3B Kara Daly (.278, 10 HR, 34 RBI)

SS Madison Uptegrove (.233, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

CF Kayley Lenger (.235, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

2B Abbie Wilhelm (.000, 0-for-8 in 10 appearances)

LF Claire Cahalan (.270, 0 HR, 7 RBI)