I'm back at Mizzou Softball Stadium for a Tiger mid-week matchup with Southern Illinois.



First pitch is set for 6 p.m.



I'll be mostly moving around taking photos, so updates might be a little sporadic.



The Tigers are throwing Marissa McCann (7-8, 109IP, 3.66 ERA, 78K) against Southern Illinois' Kaytee Dahlstrom (4-1, 33.2IP, 3.95ERA, 36K)



The Tigers will go with a lineup of:

C Julia Crenshaw (.383, 10HR, 25 RBI)

RF Stefania Abruscato (.255, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

3B Madison Walker (.239, 14 HR, 35 RBI)

DP Taylor Ebbs (.291, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

1B Abby Hay (.183, 3 HR, 13 RBI first start since Illinois as she returns from injury)

SS Madison Uptegrove (.217, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

2B Sophie Smith (.225, 1 HR, 6 RBI)

CF Kayley Lenger (.190, 1 HR, 6 RBI)

LF Nevaeh Watkins (.333, 9HR, 1 RBI making her first career start)