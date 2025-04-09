Kyle McAreavy
Editor
Staff
-
Sep 29, 2024
-
- 4,846
-
- 4,597
-
- 21
I'm back at Mizzou Softball Stadium for a Tiger mid-week matchup with Southern Illinois.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
I'll be mostly moving around taking photos, so updates might be a little sporadic.
The Tigers are throwing Marissa McCann (7-8, 109IP, 3.66 ERA, 78K) against Southern Illinois' Kaytee Dahlstrom (4-1, 33.2IP, 3.95ERA, 36K)
The Tigers will go with a lineup of:
C Julia Crenshaw (.383, 10HR, 25 RBI)
RF Stefania Abruscato (.255, 3 HR, 15 RBI)
3B Madison Walker (.239, 14 HR, 35 RBI)
DP Taylor Ebbs (.291, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
1B Abby Hay (.183, 3 HR, 13 RBI first start since Illinois as she returns from injury)
SS Madison Uptegrove (.217, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
2B Sophie Smith (.225, 1 HR, 6 RBI)
CF Kayley Lenger (.190, 1 HR, 6 RBI)
LF Nevaeh Watkins (.333, 9HR, 1 RBI making her first career start)
