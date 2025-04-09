ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Mizzou softball hosts Southern Illinois

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
4,846
4,597
21
I'm back at Mizzou Softball Stadium for a Tiger mid-week matchup with Southern Illinois.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

I'll be mostly moving around taking photos, so updates might be a little sporadic.

The Tigers are throwing Marissa McCann (7-8, 109IP, 3.66 ERA, 78K) against Southern Illinois' Kaytee Dahlstrom (4-1, 33.2IP, 3.95ERA, 36K)

The Tigers will go with a lineup of:
C Julia Crenshaw (.383, 10HR, 25 RBI)
RF Stefania Abruscato (.255, 3 HR, 15 RBI)
3B Madison Walker (.239, 14 HR, 35 RBI)
DP Taylor Ebbs (.291, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
1B Abby Hay (.183, 3 HR, 13 RBI first start since Illinois as she returns from injury)
SS Madison Uptegrove (.217, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
2B Sophie Smith (.225, 1 HR, 6 RBI)
CF Kayley Lenger (.190, 1 HR, 6 RBI)
LF Nevaeh Watkins (.333, 9HR, 1 RBI making her first career start)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD Mizzou softball vs. Missouri State

Replies
23
Views
767
The Tiger Walk
Indian29
Indian29
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD Mizzou softball vs. No. 1 Texas

Replies
7
Views
681
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD Mizzou baseball vs. Texas Saturday doubleheader

Replies
57
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
MizzouToday Staff

NEW STORY The Friday File, Jan. 17

Replies
2
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
crestmead
C
GabeD

Softball wins opener over South Carolina

Replies
2
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
billbabler
billbabler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back