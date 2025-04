The Tigers are hosting another No. 1 for a weekend series and we've got some morning softball to kick off the weekend because of coming rain (10 a.m. is too early for sports, but oh well).



Marissa McCann (7-7, 3.52 ERA, 99.1 IP, 73 K) is in the circle for the opener.



Texas will send Tegan Kavan (15-2, 1.58 ERA, 97.2 IP, 130 K) to the circle.



She will face a Tiger lineup of:



C Julia Crenshaw (.373, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

RF Stefania Abruscato (.257, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

3B Kara Daly (.294, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

DP Taylor Ebbs (.319, 7 HR, 22 RBI

SS Madison Uptegrove (.240, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

1B Madison Walker (.246, 13 HR, 34 RBI)

2B Sophie Smith (.250, 1 HR, 6 RBI)

CF Kayley Lenger (.192, 1 HR, 6 RBI)

LF Mya Dodge (.206, 1 HR, 6 RBI)