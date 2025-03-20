Quick hits: Drake Bulldogs Five facts to know about the Drake Bulldogs ahead of the Missouri Tigers' first-round matchup on Thursday.

Ant Robinson is relishing his first NCAA Tournament Anthony Robinson’s first year of college basketball didn’t go quite to plan. His second has gone much better.

What I'm looking at: Drake A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Drake.

Mizzou isn't planning to slow down The Missouri Tigers aren't planning to let Drake dictate the tempo Thursday.

We're within an hour of game time, so let's get the game thread started.Here's a little pre-game reading if you missed it the past couple of days.Here's some quick hit facts about DrakeHere's how Ant Robinson is enjoying his first NCAA Tournament experienceAnd what I'll be looking at tonightPlus how the Tigers are focused on staying within themselves and their game plan against a team that plays a vastly different styleHow is everyone feeling as game time approaches?