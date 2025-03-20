ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Mizzou vs. Drake in NCAA First Round

We're within an hour of game time, so let's get the game thread started.

Here's a little pre-game reading if you missed it the past couple of days.

Here's some quick hit facts about Drake
missouri.rivals.com

Quick hits: Drake Bulldogs

Five facts to know about the Drake Bulldogs ahead of the Missouri Tigers' first-round matchup on Thursday.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

Here's how Ant Robinson is enjoying his first NCAA Tournament experience
missouri.rivals.com

Ant Robinson is relishing his first NCAA Tournament

Anthony Robinson’s first year of college basketball didn’t go quite to plan. His second has gone much better.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And what I'll be looking at tonight
missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Drake

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Drake.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

Plus how the Tigers are focused on staying within themselves and their game plan against a team that plays a vastly different style
missouri.rivals.com

Mizzou isn't planning to slow down

The Missouri Tigers aren't planning to let Drake dictate the tempo Thursday.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

How is everyone feeling as game time approaches?
 
