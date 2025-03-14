ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Mizzou vs. Florida in SEC Tournament

With the preceding games actually done in time, it looks like we're still set for a 6 p.m. tipoff between the Tigers and Gators.

Mark Mitchell is a game-time decision, but the rest of the Tiger roster is available.

How is everyone feeling going into the quarterfinal matchup?

Here's some pre-game reading to do in the next 40 minutes.
What I'm looking at: Florida in SEC Tournament

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Florida.
