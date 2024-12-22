ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Mizzou vs. Illinois for Braggin' Rights

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
1,969
2,329
21
We're within an hour from tipoff, so let's get the game thread started.

First thing, Caleb Grill is dressed and stretching during warm ups. Haven't heard anything from the team, but that's a good sign. Definitely not a certain thing he'll play, but it's a first since the injury.



How's everyone feeling about the chances at a second rivalry win this year?
 
  • Like
Reactions: ajk5ea
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY KNOW YOUR FOE: ILLINOIS

Replies
0
Views
243
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

BASKETBALL BOX SCORES VS. PACIFIC

Replies
3
Views
647
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD NO. 19 MIZZOU HOSTING AUBURN

Replies
207
Views
3K
The Tiger Walk
Treadmill
T
nate92

BASKETBALL Thoughts on this year's team (long)

Replies
13
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
mrubinelli
M
MizzouToday Staff

NEW STORY The Friday File, Dec. 20

Replies
29
Views
3K
The Tiger Walk
Pale1
P
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back