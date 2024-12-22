Kyle McAreavy
Sep 29, 2024
- 1,969
- 2,329
- 21
We're within an hour from tipoff, so let's get the game thread started.
First thing, Caleb Grill is dressed and stretching during warm ups. Haven't heard anything from the team, but that's a good sign. Definitely not a certain thing he'll play, but it's a first since the injury.
How's everyone feeling about the chances at a second rivalry win this year?
