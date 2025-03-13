What I'm looking at: Mississippi State in tournament A scouting report, Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Mississippi State.

Down goes Texas A&M, which means we're now into the Tiger warmups for their matchup with Mississippi State. 6 p.m. isn't going to happen, but the game is coming up.The Tigers once again had a clean injury report, so everyone is available.Here's a little pre-game reading for warmups.