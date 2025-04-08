ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING NEWS…. Mizzou women add Saniah Tyler

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
4,834
4,582
21
MizzouToday has confirmed reports the Tiger women have their first transfer portal addition of the cycle in Kentucky's Saniah Tyler.

Tyler was a highly-touted high school prospect in the class of 2022 when she joined the Wildcats coming out of Florissant, and Incarnate Word Academy.

She was the St. Louis Post Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year in 2021-22.

She played nine games as a true fresman, then had a bigger role in 2023-24, making 13 starts in 32 appearances.

She averaged 10.2 points per game, the second most on the Wildcats, while bringing down 1.8 rebounds per game. She scored 10 or more points 17 times, 15 or more points six times and scored 20 points twice.

In 2024-25, her role dropped to just 2.3 minutes per game, appering off the bench in 26 games.

She will have one year of eligibility
 
