GAME THREAD Mizzou women at No. 19 Alabama

Sep 29, 2024
It's game time at Alabama, so let's get the game thread started.

Here are today's starters.
Screenshot 2025-01-05 at 2.00.17 PM.png
Mizzou going with the same 5 as it looks for its first conference win sense Jan. 18 last year.
 
