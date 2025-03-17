MizzouToday Bracket Challenge & Prize Details (with note for those who created a bracket in the group Kyle created Sunday night)

MizzouToday Staff
It's Tournament Week, and we are launching the MizzouToday Bracket Challenge with prizes for winners and all of you who can beat the brackets of both Kyle and Kenny. Read through all the details below and submit your bracket!
First, here is the link to join the MizzouToday Bracket Challenge: https://tournament.fantasysports.ya...t/group/75370/invitation?key=4ba5f4a65328ad11
Make sure your bracket has your MizzouToday username in the bracket title or username. Without it, we will not be able to grant you your prize. Also, this is limited to one bracket per account.
Now, here is the prize structure:
- 1st place: 1 Free Year of MizzouToday
- 2nd place: 6 Months Free of MizzouToday
- 3rd place: 3 Months Free of MizzouToday
Additionally, any bracket that beats both Kyle and Kenny's brackets will get one free month of MizzouToday.
Here is how the free time will be credited to your account: if you are an annual subscriber it will be added to the end of your current subscription. So, if your renewal date is August 2025 and you win first place, your current subscription would then be good until August 2026. If you are a monthly subscriber, the free month or months will start with your next month.
Best of luck!