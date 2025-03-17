ADVERTISEMENT

MizzouToday Bracket Challenge & Prize Details (with note for those who created a bracket in the group Kyle created Sunday night)

MizzouToday Staff

MizzouToday Staff

Admin
Staff
Sep 30, 2024
49
391
11
It's Tournament Week, and we are launching the MizzouToday Bracket Challenge with prizes for winners and all of you who can beat the brackets of both Kyle and Kenny. Read through all the details below and submit your bracket!

First, here is the link to join the MizzouToday Bracket Challenge: https://tournament.fantasysports.ya...t/group/75370/invitation?key=4ba5f4a65328ad11

Make sure your bracket has your MizzouToday username in the bracket title or username. Without it, we will not be able to grant you your prize. Also, this is limited to one bracket per account.

Now, here is the prize structure:

  • 1st place: 1 Free Year of MizzouToday
  • 2nd place: 6 Months Free of MizzouToday
  • 3rd place: 3 Months Free of MizzouToday

Additionally, any bracket that beats both Kyle and Kenny's brackets will get one free month of MizzouToday.

Here is how the free time will be credited to your account: if you are an annual subscriber it will be added to the end of your current subscription. So, if your renewal date is August 2025 and you win first place, your current subscription would then be good until August 2026. If you are a monthly subscriber, the free month or months will start with your next month.

Best of luck!
 
  • Like
Reactions: igoodwin, Delta Upside, earl billings and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY BETWEEN THE COLUMNS FOR MONDAY, MARCH 10

Replies
13
Views
732
The Tiger Walk
MCPieper
MCPieper
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY BETWEEN THE COLUMNS FOR MONDAY, FEB. 17

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
Borderwartiger
Borderwartiger
Josh Helmholdt

OFF TOPIC Special forum just for the Army-Navy game

Replies
11
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
christiger
christiger
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY BETWEEN THE COLUMNS FOR MONDAY, FEB. 24

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
TheFaurotPharoah
TheFaurotPharoah
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY BETWEEN THE COLUMNS FOR MONDAY DEC. 23

Replies
26
Views
2K
The Tiger Walk
doya
doya
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back