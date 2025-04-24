ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD NFL Draft Live Thread

With a little more than an hour to go until the draft begins, let's get the live thread started.

I'll do my best to update with each pick here, especially when Armand Membou and Luther Burden are selected.

If you'd like some pre-draft reading, I talked to Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron for a preview on the Tiger prospects.

Mizzou draft preview

My talk with Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron about the Mizzou players hoping to get their names called at the draft
I'd love to hear some predictions from people:

Who do you expect to go first overall?

Where do you expect Membou and Burden to get picked?

What will be the biggest surprise of Night 1?

The draft officially begins at 7 p.m.
 
