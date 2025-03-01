ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 14 Mizzou at Vanderbilt

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
3,874
3,838
21
We're within an hour of game time, so let's get the game thread started.

For those who want to do some pre-game reading, here is What I'm looking at
missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Vanderbilt Part 2

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Vanderbilt.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And Gates' said and unsaid
missouri.rivals.com

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 27 press conference

What was said and what was left unsaid in Dennis Gates' press conference ahead of Mizzou's game against Vanderbilt.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And for the first time this year, the Tigers go into a game with a clean bill of health, which means Trent Burns is available if they want to use him.
Screenshot 2025-03-01 at 4.06.43 PM.png

I know this game was up there on the scare meter for people throughout the week, how's everyone feeling as game time approaches?
 
