GAME THREAD No. 15 Mizzou at No. 4 Tennessee

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
3,070
3,289
21
We're about 40 minutes away from tipoff as the Tigers are set to take on the Volunteers.

Both teams are as expected on the injury report.
Screenshot 2025-02-05 at 5.17.25 PM.png

So still no Trent Burns and J.P. Estrella hasn't played since early November.

The notable absences are on Tennessee's side where, as expected, Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic are both expected to play.
 
