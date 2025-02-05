Kyle McAreavy
Editor
Staff
-
- Sep 29, 2024
-
- 3,070
-
- 3,289
-
- 21
We're about 40 minutes away from tipoff as the Tigers are set to take on the Volunteers.
Both teams are as expected on the injury report.
So still no Trent Burns and J.P. Estrella hasn't played since early November.
The notable absences are on Tennessee's side where, as expected, Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic are both expected to play.
