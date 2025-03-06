Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' March 4 press conference Here are some quotes that stood out and what I think went unsaid in Dennis Gates' March 4 press conference.

What I'm looking at: Oklahoma Part 2 A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Oklahoma.

We're about an hour from tipoff for the men's game against Oklahoma, so let's get the game thread started.But first, here's how the women's game stands at halftime.While you're waiting on the men's game, you can watch the women on SEC Network.Reminder, the men are only on SEC Network+ streaming.Both teams have clean sheets on the availability report, so everyone is available.For those who want to do some pre-game reading, here's Said and Unsaid from Gates' press conference yesterdayAnd what I'm looking at for the game