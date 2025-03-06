ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 15 Mizzou at Oklahoma (with some women's updates)

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
3,949
3,919
21
We're about an hour from tipoff for the men's game against Oklahoma, so let's get the game thread started.

But first, here's how the women's game stands at halftime.
Screenshot 2025-03-05 at 6.00.37 PM.png

While you're waiting on the men's game, you can watch the women on SEC Network.

Reminder, the men are only on SEC Network+ streaming.

Both teams have clean sheets on the availability report, so everyone is available.

For those who want to do some pre-game reading, here's Said and Unsaid from Gates' press conference yesterday
Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' March 4 press conference

Here are some quotes that stood out and what I think went unsaid in Dennis Gates' March 4 press conference.
And what I'm looking at for the game

What I'm looking at: Oklahoma Part 2

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Oklahoma.
