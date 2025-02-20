Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 18 press conference Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates held a press conference Tuesday ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Alabama.

What I'm looking at: Alabama A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Alabama.

I'm back at Mizzou Arena, as are the Tigers. So let's get the game thread started with tipoff coming close to an hour away.First, here's the availability report.No Trent Burns again, not a surprise. Derrion Reid has played 18 games this season for Alabama, but neither Wrightsell or Mallette have played 10. So the Tide should be at basically their full rotation as well.Here's a little pre-game reading for you.How's everyone feeling about the Tigers' chances tonight?