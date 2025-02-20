ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 15 Mizzou hosting No. 4 Alabama

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
3,604
3,645
21
I'm back at Mizzou Arena, as are the Tigers. So let's get the game thread started with tipoff coming close to an hour away.

First, here's the availability report.

Screenshot 2025-02-19 at 6.47.49 PM.png

No Trent Burns again, not a surprise. Derrion Reid has played 18 games this season for Alabama, but neither Wrightsell or Mallette have played 10. So the Tide should be at basically their full rotation as well.

Here's a little pre-game reading for you.
missouri.rivals.com

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 18 press conference

Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates held a press conference Tuesday ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Alabama.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Alabama

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Alabama.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

How's everyone feeling about the Tigers' chances tonight?
 
