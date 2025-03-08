ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 15 Mizzou hosts No. 19 Kentucky

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
4,050
3,946
21
It's the final game day of the regular season as the Tigers are trying to take some momentum into the SEC Tournament.

Tipoff with Kentucky is set for 11 a.m., Senior Day festivities will be after the game.

Here's some pre-game reading with Said and unsaid
missouri.rivals.com

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' March 7 press conference

Quotes that stood out and what went unsaid in Mizzou coach Dennis Gates' March 7 press conference.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And what I'm looking at
missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Kentucky

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Kentucky.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And here's the final availability report
Screenshot 2025-03-08 at 9.52.47 AM.png

How's everyone feeling as tipoff approaches?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD No. 21 Mizzou hosts Oklahoma

Replies
90
Views
2K
The Tiger Walk
pwc
pwc
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD No. 15 Mizzou at Oklahoma (with some women's updates)

Replies
78
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
CamelZou31
C
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD No. 15 Mizzou hosting No. 4 Alabama

Replies
131
Views
2K
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD No. 15 Mizzou hosts No. 10 Texas A&M

Replies
90
Views
2K
The Tiger Walk
MIZ...SEC
M
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD No. 14 Mizzou at Vanderbilt

Replies
99
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
MelWest
MelWest
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back