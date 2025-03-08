Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' March 7 press conference Quotes that stood out and what went unsaid in Mizzou coach Dennis Gates' March 7 press conference.

What I'm looking at: Kentucky A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Kentucky.

It's the final game day of the regular season as the Tigers are trying to take some momentum into the SEC Tournament.Tipoff with Kentucky is set for 11 a.m., Senior Day festivities will be after the game.Here's some pre-game reading with Said and unsaidAnd what I'm looking atAnd here's the final availability reportHow's everyone feeling as tipoff approaches?