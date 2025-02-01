What I'm looking at: Mississippi State Here’s a scouting report, some notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win today.

We're approaching game time, so let's get the game thread started. Here's a look at the availability reports. Nothing unexpected for either team Burns is still out with a foot injury he's dealt with all season, Clary hasn't played since November and was ruled out for the season recently.Here's a little pre-game reading if you missed it earlier