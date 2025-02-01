ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 20 Mizzou at No. 14 Mississippi State

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
2,984
3,155
21
We're approaching game time, so let's get the game thread started. Here's a look at the availability reports. Nothing unexpected for either team Burns is still out with a foot injury he's dealt with all season, Clary hasn't played since November and was ruled out for the season recently.

Screenshot 2025-02-01 at 11.16.07 AM.png

Here's a little pre-game reading if you missed it earlier
missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Mississippi State

Here’s a scouting report, some notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win today.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com
 
