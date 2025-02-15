ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 21 Mizzou at Georgia

We're about an hour away from game time, so let's get the game thread going. Here's the availability report.


Screenshot 2025-02-15 at 1.34.50 PM.png
Nothing unexpected for the Tigers. Tyrin Lawrence has started 20 games for Georgia and averages 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. In his absence, I expect Dakota Leffew to start.

For some pre-game reading, here's my stories from this morning.

missouri.rivals.com

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 14 press conference

Here are some quotes I found telling in Dennis Gates' press conference ahead of Mizzou's matchup with Georgia.
missouri.rivals.com

missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Georgia

A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Georgia.
missouri.rivals.com

How's everyone feeling as game time approaches? And what do you think will be the key to a Tiger win today?
 

