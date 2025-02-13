ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 21 Mizzou hosts Oklahoma

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
3,268
3,389
21
We're about an hour away from game time, so if you're looking for some pre-game reading, here's today's stories about the game.

missouri.rivals.com

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 11 press conference

Here are some quotes I found telling in Dennis Gates' press conference ahead of Mizzou's matchup with Oklahoma.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

missouri.rivals.com

Brotherly love in a rivalry renewed

More than one rivalry is being renewed on the Mizzou Arena court today.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Oklahoma

A scouting report, Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Oklahoma.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com


And no surprised on the injury report ahead of the game.
Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 6.59.03 PM.png


How's everyone feeling about the matchup as tipoff approaches?
 
