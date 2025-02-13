Kyle McAreavy
We're about an hour away from game time, so if you're looking for some pre-game reading, here's today's stories about the game.
And no surprised on the injury report ahead of the game.
How's everyone feeling about the matchup as tipoff approaches?
Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 11 press conference
Here are some quotes I found telling in Dennis Gates' press conference ahead of Mizzou's matchup with Oklahoma.
Brotherly love in a rivalry renewed
More than one rivalry is being renewed on the Mizzou Arena court today.
What I'm looking at: Oklahoma
A scouting report, Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Oklahoma.
