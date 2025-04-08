Notes from Drinkwitz press conference (updated with press conference videos)

Media got to talk with Eliah Drinkwitz for a spring ball wrap up. Here are some of my notes.



I'll have video up in a couple of hours.



"We have some portal entries. I expect we'll have a few more." He added that he doesn't expect many more, said maybe as many as eight total.



On the defensive end group "That is a group that has an incredible amount of depth and talent." He talked about them a lot and mentioned he expects six or seven guys to be in the rotation and getting snaps.



"There is a healthy competition in the defensive tackle room." He added that Jalen Marshall and Marquise Gracial have been asked to wait their turns, and now they're not waiting anymore.



"I think (Nicholas) Rodriguez probably had the best spring out of anybody on the defensive side of the ball."



"I thought (Daylan Carnell) had his best spring since he's been here."



"I thought consistently, the defense was better than the offense." He added that was largely expected because of the quarterback competition.



"It was clear to us after probably the first week and a half of spring that the (quarterback) competition was between Beau (Pribula) and Sam (Horn)." This came after some glowing talk about Matt Zollers, but as expected the main two made it obvious early on, which likely led to the ultimate decision for Drew Pyne to transfer.



"Beau (Pribula) was every bit what we expected and was probably a better passer than we expected."



Marquise Davis, excellent runner, excellent runner. He's going to have an impact as a true freshman."



"I'm as confident at each position on our roster as I've ever been."