Starts with honoring the life of Monte Kiffin.



Mentions that Media Days will be moved to Atlanta (College Football HOF location) next year and mentioned how Mike Leach should be a HOF and should be on the ballot. Leach is a win short of the threshold for HOF consideration. Calls HOF incomplete without Leach.



Sent most Mizzou players to the NFL Combine. Tied most NFL Draftees by school but said that was last year.



Have to form a new identity and team chemistry.



To be successful, you have to win in the trenches. Calls OL experienced with the talent it has.



RB has a lot of question marks. In the last three years, Mizzou has had the SEC's leading rusher twice (Schrader and Badie).



Have the talent to successfully run the football but have to do well in pass protection.



New D.C. Corey Batoon will look to help them in limiting explosive defensive plays and third down defense.



Look for vets like Kristian Williams, Johnny Walker, Daylan Carnell, Drey Norwood, etc. to teach young players how to play the right way in addition to several transfers.



"Most important thing is to focus on running our race." The only thing I know for sure is that we're going to play Murray State in Week 1."



Going from hunters to hunted: (this is paraphrasing) "Doesn't think much changes. Always compete and be the best we can be. Don't rely on exterior factors to provide motivation."



Have 22 players with 12 or more starts in their career. So the team knows how important every practice and every rep is if they want to be successful.



Playing TXAMU: Aware that is the first true road game. A lot of unknowns on TXAMU. Said Mike Elkop has kicked his butt several times as a D.C.



New defensive coordinator Corey Batoon will lead the DEATH ROW defense. Batoon has installed the basic DNA of the defense. He will add a few wrinkles along the way. Defense is about stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback. Drink is more concerned about limiting explosive plays and being better on third downs.



Blake Baker Jake Olson and Kevin Peoples were the coaches they lost. But wants to focus on Batoon, Brian Early and Jacob Yaro. Early has had five DL drafted recently and also had several players go to the Senior Bowl.



Brady Cook has continued to demonstrate a competitive spirit and a standard of excellence. Brady never has an elite EDGE every day. When they lost to LSU he was back in the lab on Sunday morning. As long as he worries about being a battlefield commander and not a celebrity quarterback.



Feel like there's been growth with OC Kirby Moore in their second season. Batoon understands his personality more and what the rules are.



Doesn't think there will be more of a rivalry than what it is with Oklahoma. Basically calling it overblown. It's great for the fans and social media. Calls Sooners another quality opponent.



Impressed with humbleness, size, toughness, instincts of Cayden Green. He can play guard or tackle.



ABout being on the hot seat: Understand expectations with the job and when you're not meeting them noise picks up.



Credits administration and leaders who helped NIL be what it is now in Missouri.



More about replacing the person Schrader was than the person. Toughness and care Schrader had were invaluable. He's not worried about the talent. He believes Mizzou has the RB talent on the roster but can they do the things you can't teach?



Can someone in the RB room consistently do the little things?



The team will have to be deep if the team plays 17 games. That's why they were doing a lot of work in the transfer portal. That's why you need 5 playable LBs for example. Each team will have to decide how they want to build their roster and where they want to invest their NIL money. How much do you invest in players who won't play early?