Kenny Van Doren
Editor
Staff
-
- Jan 5, 2024
-
- 1,978
-
- 4,880
-
- 31
New Rivals250
Biggest Movers
Notables: Kevin Ford Jr., Ian Premer
New Five-Stars
Accelerated Rankings Schedule
Biggest Movers
Notables: Kevin Ford Jr., Ian Premer
Rivals250 Release: Biggest moves in the new rankings
The updated Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been released.
n.rivals.com
New Five-Stars
Rivals250 Release: Meet the new five-stars
Houston commit Keisean Henderson is one of the newest five-stars in the 2026 Rivals250.
n.rivals.com
Accelerated Rankings Schedule
Rivals250 Refresh: Explaining our accelerated rankings schedule
Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell enters this week as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250.
n.rivals.com