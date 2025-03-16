Kyle McAreavy
I'm live at the Tigers' watch party at Mizzou Arena and we're a little less than an hour away from the selection show, so I'm going to get a running thread going with updates.
But first, let's take a look at the final projections
According to the Bracket Matrix, the Tigers are currently a 7 seed with an average seeiding of 6.77 (just ahead of the Border War opponent which averages a 7.0).
In everyone’s March 16 updates, Mizzou reaches as high as a 5 seed (according to Cox Content and INCC Stats) and as low as an 8 seed (according to Deuce 2 Sports,
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Tigers as a 7 seed in the South facing No. 10 West Virginia in Cleveland with No. 2 Michigan State or No. 15 Bryant waiting.
CBS has the Tigers as the 7 in the south as well, but facing Utah State with No. 2 Michigan State or No. 15 Norfolk State waiting.
Give me your predictions and then let's watch the show together. I'll be updating here as it goes along.
