ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Selection Sunday

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
4,313
4,095
21
I'm live at the Tigers' watch party at Mizzou Arena and we're a little less than an hour away from the selection show, so I'm going to get a running thread going with updates.

But first, let's take a look at the final projections

According to the Bracket Matrix, the Tigers are currently a 7 seed with an average seeiding of 6.77 (just ahead of the Border War opponent which averages a 7.0).

In everyone’s March 16 updates, Mizzou reaches as high as a 5 seed (according to Cox Content and INCC Stats) and as low as an 8 seed (according to Deuce 2 Sports,

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Tigers as a 7 seed in the South facing No. 10 West Virginia in Cleveland with No. 2 Michigan State or No. 15 Bryant waiting.

CBS has the Tigers as the 7 in the south as well, but facing Utah State with No. 2 Michigan State or No. 15 Norfolk State waiting.

Give me your predictions and then let's watch the show together. I'll be updating here as it goes along.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M

BASKETBALL Bracketology 3/11

Replies
7
Views
564
The Tiger Walk
bgramfan1
bgramfan1
Bmorrow23

Praying for Midwest or South

Replies
3
Views
315
The Tiger Walk
MIZ...SEC
M
Bmorrow23

BASKETBALL Latest Bracketology Friday, 1/31

Replies
4
Views
682
The Tiger Walk
doya
doya
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY BETWEEN THE COLUMNS FOR MONDAY, MARCH 10

Replies
13
Views
728
The Tiger Walk
MCPieper
MCPieper
Kenny Van Doren

NEW STORY 2026 CB RECAPS JUNIOR DAYS; LOOKS TO SET OV

Replies
0
Views
169
The Tiger Walk
Kenny Van Doren
Kenny Van Doren
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back