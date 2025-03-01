This is going to be an ongoing thread for my notes from each of the six spring practices that media gets to attend.



Here are my first notes from Practice No. 2 on Saturday, March 1.



Media got to watch a quick walk through, stretching, ball control drills and some special teams.



First up, the quarterbacks



Both Sam Horn and Beau Pribula were taking regular snaps with Drew Pyne getting in there once in a while. Matt Zollers was going through drills with a big knee brace on. We didn't see much throwing.



Horn led Tiger jacks to break out of stretching.



Out of the running backs, we saw them all but what jumped out to me is Marquise Davis' legs are enormous. He looked good running, as did Ahmad Hardy, but they were running against air so it's hard to really tell much.



The receivers were all rotating in and out regularly.



The offensive line was rotating a lot as well, but Dominick Guidice was regularly working in at center with an absent Connor Tollison not practicing as he continues to recover. Keagen Trost was moving in and out from right tackle to right guard, Johnny Williams was playing a lot of left tackle and Henry Fenuku was working in at left guard on a few rotations. Talan Chandler was also snapping regularly, Curtis Peagler was working in at right guards and Brandon Solis was working in at right tackle.



The ball control drills included running through pads and working on diving on loose balls. Everyone took part.



We also saw a little bit of punt return drills, with Shaun Terry, Marquis Johnson and it looked like Donovan Olugbode working in as well.



As far as numbers go, it looks like Eddie Kelly has switched to No. 0, while there is a new defensive No. 11 and No. 47 among the edge rushers. That will be asked about when media gets to talk to Drinkwitz in about an hour, whether it was a changed number from a returner or multiple guys earned their numbers in just one practice is unknown at this point.



Just as a note, we’re almost certainly not going to know real depth chart info from these rotations. The team will make those decision in the summer and fall.