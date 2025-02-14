MizzouToday Staff
We are evaluating some football roster changes, check in on the hoops program and preview upcoming Junior Days in this week’s Friday File.
Among the notable changes, we found out former three-star tight end Whit Hafer has shifted to the offensive line. I think that’s just a product of the Tigers having a deep tight end room with other young pieces, Hafer and the staff probably found more value in him as a backup option along the line than having him as the fourth or fifth tight end.
On the coaching staff, Kirby Moore is no longer listed as the quarterbacks coach. There has been talk all week about whether Kirby will join his brother Kellen, who is the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. From reports around the Saints offices, it sounds like Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier (the father of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who the Saints would then have reason to target in the draft) are likely candidates to take the offensive coordinator spot on Kellen Moore’s staff in New Orleans.
I haven’t seen Kirby’s name popping up much, but that brotherly connection means they’re always talking about possibilities. I don’t think the change to de-list Kirby Moore as quarterbacks coach means he’s definitely leaving or anything like that. There are always changes year-to-year with coaching responsibilities.
The team said there’s no major reason for the changes, they’re just adjusting to closer reflect what coaches were handling this past fall.
There were a couple of more changes among the coaches, with David Blackwell adding a “defensive tackles” to his assistant coach role, while the Tigers brought in graduate assistant Cally Chizik, the son of Gene Chizik, who was the head coach of the 2010 Auburn national championship team and had both Eli Drinkwitz and Curtis Luper on staff.
I’ll hit the main point one more time - Kirby Moore no longer being listed as the quarterbacks coach does not mean he’s taking the Saints OC job. It’s not impossible that he will, but it sounds like he’s not one of the main candidates at this point. When asked, Kellen said, “That would be fun one day, next question please.”
“One day” does not sound like “soon.”
It seems like Trent Pierce is the next one getting a message sent after playing just eight combined minutes the past two games (six against Texas A&M and just two against Oklahoma). Pierce didn’t return against the Sooners after starting, while Aidan Shaw worked in for eight minutes and Marcus Allen got 17.
It’s clear Gates is adjusting around Pierce hitting what the coach called “the wall” that sophomores tend to hit. It’s just unfortunate that he and Robinson hit it at about the same time.
Pierce’s struggles have been hidden a bit by Robinson’s more clear ones, but now that Robinson got back into double-digits offensively and was able to play more than 20 minutes for the first time in over a week, Pierce is going to be the one in the spotlight.
It didn’t make a difference on Saturday, but hopefully Pierce is able to respond to the message being sent the way Mark Mitchell was after getting a similar one sent his way against Texas A&M.
In injury news, Trent Burns continues to work his way back. There are no major updates on his progress this week, but it’s nice to see him working through layup lines and participating in the pre-game dunk contest.
There’s only a handful of games left, so I understand putting focus on the younger players, though it seems like we’re not going to see Ma’Riya Vincent this year (she’s been off the injury report for multiple games and hasn’t appeared) and probably won’t see Londyn Oliphant again since she hasn’t played since early December.
This season is a wash. Robin Pingeton’s contract most likely isn’t going to be renewed, but there are some young pieces that could be a good start to next year’s roster for whoever the next coach is.
Four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, the Tigers’ priority target in the 2026 class, told MizzouToday he proposed a March 18 visit to Moore, who wanted to talk with Drinkwitz before Sidwar locked in a trip. Moore previously talked with Sidwar about getting to Columbia when less recruits were on campus, so Sidwar should have an official visit date soon.
Special teams coordinator Erik Link sent out a visit invitation to Class of 2027 four-star athlete Jaxx DeJean, the younger brother of Super Bowl champion and former Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.
MEN’S BASKETBALLI talked last week about the possibility of replacing Ant Robinson in the lineup for a game or two to try to send a message, and as we heard from Dennis Gates after the win against Oklahoma, he is sending messages to players in regards to playing time.
WOMEN’S HOOPSDe’Myla Brown has to play more. The graduate guard has put up two great games in the Tigers’ past three matchups and has been part of why Missouri has been playing so much better the past couple of weeks.
FOOTBALL RECRUITINGMissouri will host two Junior Day events March 8 and 15 for recruits in the 2026-2029 classes. The Tigers will play a scrimmage on both days. The program will also open opportunities for recruits to visit practices for the following days: March 4-5, 7-8, 11-12, 14-15 and 18-20.
