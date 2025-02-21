MizzouToday Staff
Admin
Staff
-
- Sep 30, 2024
-
- 45
-
- 363
-
- 11
Spring recruiting visits are starting to take shape for Eli Drinkwitz and the football program, but we start with some confirmed coaching news in this week’s Friday File.
Kirby’s name really didn’t pop up at all when I was reaching out to people, so I don’t think it was ever really a possibility. But, it’s nice to have it settled that he is not going to New Orleans.
Gates won’t say it, but it seems like the decision has been made. Burns won’t play this year even though he’s been a part of pre-game warmups and the pre-game dunk contest each of the past few home games. It’s definitely interesting to watch him move around: he’s coordinated and looks healthy, but there’s just something about a 7-foot-5 body in motion that never looks smooth.
Additionally as a fun note, I think the Tigers have really liked having Tre Gomillion on staff this season. I wasn’t a huge believer in his talent on the court when he was part of the 2022-23 team, though he was a key piece at times. But, he’s clearly connected with the guys and helps with team camaraderie. The biggest thing I’ve noticed is he’s always the coach out working with guys who want to get extra shots up.
After the women’s basketball game last Sunday, I was staying in the arena to write. Because it was an earlier game, they didn’t actually turn the lights off on me like they have for previous mid-week games. As I was writing, out came Gomillion and Marcus Allen on to the floor. Allen worked his way around the 3-point line, and his shot looked pretty smooth without any defensive pressure coming his way. The pair stayed out there and were still working as I finished up and left.
Then, Gomillion was out with Trent Pierce, as he usually is before games while Pierce works on his free throws. Usually Pierce is the only player on the floor when I get to games 2.5 hours before tipoff, and Gomillion is always out there with him. It’s just fun after hearing Gates talk about “Coach Tre” while he was on the roster and how important he was in that regard to see him taking those first steps into his coaching career and returning to be with Gates’ staff.
I couldn’t tell you for sure how much he’s contributed to this year’s team, but it feels like he’s been a piece of the connection between players and the staff.
Here’s a snapshot of the confirmed official visitors as of Friday morning:
May 30-June 1:
Noah Best: There’s a strong belief the Midlothian (Tex.) High interior offensive lineman will sign with Oklahoma, but the four-star is still doing his due diligence to visit his top suitors. Best’s official visit schedule will start in Missouri, where he has family in Imperial.
JJ Bush: A three-star linebacker who visited Missouri for the first time in November, Bush was originally recruited to play in the secondary under safeties coach Jacob Yoro. However, when Derek Nicholson, someone Bush compared to a father figure, moved over from Miami (FL), the focus shifted to linebacker. It’ll be Bush’s first official visit on his calendar.
June 6-8:
Asharri Charles: Defensive tackles coach David Blackwell played the biggest part in getting the attention of Charles after offering the four-star edge defender in January. Blackwell was instrumental in signing Georgia transfer Damon Wilson II, who Charles considers a big brother, being a product of Venice (Fla.) High as well.
Evan Goodwin: From daily texts with Drinkwitz, weekly calls with Brandon Jones and film study with Evan Boehm, it is clear Missouri has made Goodwin a priority offensive tackle in the 2026 class. Goodwin has started to pick up more interest from top schools like Notre Dame and Ohio State, but it was a no-brainer to take an official visit to Missouri.
Camden Jensen: The Littleton (Co.) Heritage tight end slotted Missouri into his Top 7 before planning out his official visits. His relationship with Derham Cato began before the staffer took over tight end coaching duties this past season, and with Cato’s connections to Colorado, the Tigers are in a good spot for Jensen, who previously visited this past summer.
Jayden McGregory: Slotting Missouri into his Top 8 this past week, McGregory’s interest in the Tigers started to grow more during the NCAA Contact Period. Yoro visited him in-person after hosting him for a big visit weekend during the Oklahoma game in November. McGregory isn’t actively discussing his recruitment with a lot of the media.
June 20-22:
Tony Forney Jr.: Safeties coach Jacob Yoro offered the three-star nickel over the phone near the end of the NCAA Contact Period, admiring the defensive back’s versatility. The Tigers landed cornerback Mark Manfred from Georgia in the 2025 class.
Bennett Fraser: After participating in a camp in June and visiting in October, Fraser knew what he needed to work on in order to receive an offer from his in-state program. He fulfilled that dream after his Junior Day visit in January, and with Kansas State and Missouri being his top offers, there’s a strong chance the Tigers can land Fraser.
Anthony Kennedy Jr.: The lone 2026 pledge for the Tigers originally planned an official visit to Missouri for April before locking in a trip late into the official visit calendar. Other programs, like LSU, are pulling for Kennedy, who received his first Power Four offer from Missouri and Al Davis during his freshman season.
D'Montae Tims: Receiving an offer from Yoro during the NCAA Contact Period, Tims felt like Missouri was a place to see in person. He felt the straightforwardness of the safeties coach right away, wanting to also get on campus for a spring practice to see Yoro in action. Tims, a three-star safety, is a huge fan of Dreyden Norwood.
Notable unofficial Class of 2026 visitors in March: Titan Davis (March 8), Pete Eglitis (March 12), Mason James (March 18-19), Isaac Jensen (March 15) and Gavin Sidwar (TBD).
FOOTBALLThe most important football update is there is no change at offensive coordinator. The Saints and Kellen Moore hired Doug Nussmeier on Thursday to go from Philadelphia with Moore to New Orleans, so Kellen’s brother, Kirby Moore, is staying in Columbia for at least another season.
Kirby’s name really didn’t pop up at all when I was reaching out to people, so I don’t think it was ever really a possibility. But, it’s nice to have it settled that he is not going to New Orleans.
MEN’S HOOPSWe’re to the point where I can’t imagine burning Trent Burns’ redshirt is a move the team would make unless Dennis Gates thinks he’s the key to taking another big step forward as a postseason threat, which just doesn’t click for me as a freshman who hasn’t played a minute of college basketball.
Gates won’t say it, but it seems like the decision has been made. Burns won’t play this year even though he’s been a part of pre-game warmups and the pre-game dunk contest each of the past few home games. It’s definitely interesting to watch him move around: he’s coordinated and looks healthy, but there’s just something about a 7-foot-5 body in motion that never looks smooth.
Additionally as a fun note, I think the Tigers have really liked having Tre Gomillion on staff this season. I wasn’t a huge believer in his talent on the court when he was part of the 2022-23 team, though he was a key piece at times. But, he’s clearly connected with the guys and helps with team camaraderie. The biggest thing I’ve noticed is he’s always the coach out working with guys who want to get extra shots up.
After the women’s basketball game last Sunday, I was staying in the arena to write. Because it was an earlier game, they didn’t actually turn the lights off on me like they have for previous mid-week games. As I was writing, out came Gomillion and Marcus Allen on to the floor. Allen worked his way around the 3-point line, and his shot looked pretty smooth without any defensive pressure coming his way. The pair stayed out there and were still working as I finished up and left.
Then, Gomillion was out with Trent Pierce, as he usually is before games while Pierce works on his free throws. Usually Pierce is the only player on the floor when I get to games 2.5 hours before tipoff, and Gomillion is always out there with him. It’s just fun after hearing Gates talk about “Coach Tre” while he was on the roster and how important he was in that regard to see him taking those first steps into his coaching career and returning to be with Gates’ staff.
I couldn’t tell you for sure how much he’s contributed to this year’s team, but it feels like he’s been a piece of the connection between players and the staff.
WOMEN’S HOOPSSimilar to the discussion about Trent Burns, it feels like we’re not going to see Ma’Rya Vincent this year as she completes her recovery from a torn ACL. Vincent was a highly-touted recruit and should be a piece of the Tigers’ lineup starting next year, although this could be a tumultuous off-season for the women’s basketball team. Hard to say at this point what the team will look like a few months from now.
FOOTBALL RECRUITINGMissouri handed out official visit graphics this past week, taking a little longer than other schools to receive visit announcements on social media from Class of 2026 recruits. That’s nothing to worry about, though, as the Tigers started to plot a growing list of visitors for May and June.
Here’s a snapshot of the confirmed official visitors as of Friday morning:
May 30-June 1:
Noah Best: There’s a strong belief the Midlothian (Tex.) High interior offensive lineman will sign with Oklahoma, but the four-star is still doing his due diligence to visit his top suitors. Best’s official visit schedule will start in Missouri, where he has family in Imperial.
JJ Bush: A three-star linebacker who visited Missouri for the first time in November, Bush was originally recruited to play in the secondary under safeties coach Jacob Yoro. However, when Derek Nicholson, someone Bush compared to a father figure, moved over from Miami (FL), the focus shifted to linebacker. It’ll be Bush’s first official visit on his calendar.
June 6-8:
Asharri Charles: Defensive tackles coach David Blackwell played the biggest part in getting the attention of Charles after offering the four-star edge defender in January. Blackwell was instrumental in signing Georgia transfer Damon Wilson II, who Charles considers a big brother, being a product of Venice (Fla.) High as well.
Evan Goodwin: From daily texts with Drinkwitz, weekly calls with Brandon Jones and film study with Evan Boehm, it is clear Missouri has made Goodwin a priority offensive tackle in the 2026 class. Goodwin has started to pick up more interest from top schools like Notre Dame and Ohio State, but it was a no-brainer to take an official visit to Missouri.
Camden Jensen: The Littleton (Co.) Heritage tight end slotted Missouri into his Top 7 before planning out his official visits. His relationship with Derham Cato began before the staffer took over tight end coaching duties this past season, and with Cato’s connections to Colorado, the Tigers are in a good spot for Jensen, who previously visited this past summer.
Jayden McGregory: Slotting Missouri into his Top 8 this past week, McGregory’s interest in the Tigers started to grow more during the NCAA Contact Period. Yoro visited him in-person after hosting him for a big visit weekend during the Oklahoma game in November. McGregory isn’t actively discussing his recruitment with a lot of the media.
June 20-22:
Tony Forney Jr.: Safeties coach Jacob Yoro offered the three-star nickel over the phone near the end of the NCAA Contact Period, admiring the defensive back’s versatility. The Tigers landed cornerback Mark Manfred from Georgia in the 2025 class.
Bennett Fraser: After participating in a camp in June and visiting in October, Fraser knew what he needed to work on in order to receive an offer from his in-state program. He fulfilled that dream after his Junior Day visit in January, and with Kansas State and Missouri being his top offers, there’s a strong chance the Tigers can land Fraser.
Anthony Kennedy Jr.: The lone 2026 pledge for the Tigers originally planned an official visit to Missouri for April before locking in a trip late into the official visit calendar. Other programs, like LSU, are pulling for Kennedy, who received his first Power Four offer from Missouri and Al Davis during his freshman season.
D'Montae Tims: Receiving an offer from Yoro during the NCAA Contact Period, Tims felt like Missouri was a place to see in person. He felt the straightforwardness of the safeties coach right away, wanting to also get on campus for a spring practice to see Yoro in action. Tims, a three-star safety, is a huge fan of Dreyden Norwood.
Notable unofficial Class of 2026 visitors in March: Titan Davis (March 8), Pete Eglitis (March 12), Mason James (March 18-19), Isaac Jensen (March 15) and Gavin Sidwar (TBD).