The Friday File - March 21

The men’s basketball team could not find a clutch comeback like Keegan O’Toole did on Friday, but we have some clutch scoop to deliver in the Friday File.
Media was supposed to get to talk to Eliah Drinkwitz for a bit of a spring camp recap, but because so much of the group was in Wichita, mixed with Drinkwitz having a scheduled appearance on Up & Adams afterward, the media time was moved to “Sometime in April,” so we’ll see.
On that Up & Adams appearance, Drinkwitz said this “is the most talented football team (he’s) had since being at the University of Missouri.”
With the way players have talked about all the newcomers - the word “Freak” was used A LOT during camp - maybe that’s a realistic view. When you add one of the top transfer players available and one of the top high school recruits, the talent level will generally go up.
The phrase "personnel improvement” was also used a ton during camp, especially by just about every coach who talked to the media. So, it will be interesting to hear who Drinkwitz sees as the most improved.
I would usually give you guys practice updates here, especially since we got to see two practices this week which included an entire one-hour practice on Thursday to finish up camp, but I’ve posted every note I’ve taken in the Spring Camp Notes thread, so if you’re interested, there’s much more in-depth stuff to be found there.
Here I’ll reiterate some of my quarterback thoughts from Thursday since we saw them throwing a good bit of the route tree.
Sam Horn looked accurate and on time throughout, I think I only saw him miss one throw and it was a slight overthrow on a deep pass that was ultimately caught.
Beau Pribula’s timing was a little off on some throws over the middle, but he is still working with a full cast of new weapons so it makes sense for that timing to take a little more time. On outside throws, though, he looked fantastic, which I find interesting. His out routes were very well placed and timed, and he had a pretty deep pass to Donovan Olugbode.
Matt Zollers also looked good throwing and he was fully participating throughout camp.
Last week in this file I shared the rumblings that T.O. Barrett and Peyton Marshall weren’t pleased with the team. The opportunity for them to do something about that begins Monday when the Portal opens. Dennis Gates will get a chance to start working on next year’s roster a lot earlier than he expected.
From what I’ve heard, Harper was the top option from the start. There’s been some conflicting reports about that, mostly relating to the NIL funding for the women, but from what I’ve been told, those reports - that Harper was the third option behind Molly Miller and Jeff Mittie who both turned down the job because of lack of investment - are untrue.
Now the conversation turns to player retention and bringing in new players from the Transfer Portal.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the team looks very different next season, though I think keeping Grace Slaughter around will be one of Harper’s first, key moves. And if Harper can help Slaughter take that next step in her development, something Robin Pingeton had struggled with at the end, then I think she’s a legitimate option for best player on the team.
Harper doesn’t come with the option to bring her current players with her, though the Tigers could maybe pull a player or two from Tennessee who have been there a couple of years if they really want to reconnect. Either way, I expect the women’s basketball roster to look pretty different soon.
Missouri hosted a load of tight ends Saturday for its final Junior Day in March. One returner was Kevin Sullivan, who the Tigers offered during his visit in January. Sullivan saw his recruitment pick up the past three months, and with it being fairly new to him, he’s pretty low profile with the media. He meshed well with the staff again this past weekend, and with the Tigers targeting two high school tight ends a cycle, especially after signing only Dakotah Terrell in the 2025 class and converting 2024 signee Whit Hafer to offensive tackle, they could use all the talent they can get at the position.
JJ Andrews -- Officially visiting Missouri in September, Andrews has remained a top guard option for the Tigers. He’s taken five officials since, putting him further ahead in his recruitment than other players his age. He knows fellow Little Rock, Ark., product Annor Boateng pretty well.
Aidan Chronister -- An Arkansas legacy, Chronister transferred to Bel Aire (Ks.) Sunrise Christian Academy for his junior season. The Tigers were his first high-major offer, staying consistent in visiting the four-star for practices and games over the years.
Tristan Reed -- With Missouri pursuing his brother, Tarris Reed Jr., in the transfer portal, Tristan has become a well-known big man for the Tigers. A heady forward with a rich basketball background, the four-star will look to officially visit Missouri in the coming months. He has overlapped with current Tigers with his AAU team, MOKAN Basketball.
Ethan Taylor -- Last visiting Missouri for the Kansas game in December, Taylor was impressed with the atmosphere at Mizzou Arena. His past two visits involved Kansas losses, although he hasn’t been offered by the Jayhawks yet. The 7-foot-1, 245-pound center has been a defensive wizard, but he improved his offensive game and confidence during a title-winning junior season.
Conversations with Class of 2026 forward Sheek Pearson, who is high school teammates with Reed, have slowed. Pearson has taken official visits to Iowa State and Marquette, and he last visited a Missouri game in December for Braggin’ Rights.
FootballThursday was the final open practice of spring ball as the Tigers finished up their practice schedule.
BasketballI guess we’re going to find out soon how much truth there was to those rumblings about players not being happy.
Football RecruitingJackson Cantwell will be the talk of the offensive tackle position until he officially signs with a school, but Sam Greer is also in that upper echelon for Missouri. The Class of 2026 four-star arrived the night before his Friday visit this past weekend, when fewer recruits were on campus. The Tigers are all about Ohio prospects right now, and they love Greer as a person and player, looking to stay in the mix until he signs.
