Sep 30, 2024
We have live football action to discuss with the kickoff of spring ball. We’ll get into some hoops nuggets and football recruiting info too in this week’s Friday File.
The media has not had a great chance to see much more than the basics, but we did get a glimpse of Beau Pribula throwing just a little bit. He wasn’t throwing routes, just warming up and cooling down with Drew Pyne, but the arm looked strong. We also saw them get out to between 15-20 yards, but he was firing it well.
I know people are interested in updates on Logan Reichart. I haven’t noticed him working into rotations while I’ve been keeping offensive line notes, but I’ll keep an eye out again the next time we’re there.
You can check out the spring practice notes thread for more updates as we go through the remaining practices that media are able to attend the next couple weeks.
On the Al Davis reports from earlier in the week - I didn’t comment on the board, but was always a bit doubtful. It doesn’t really make sense as a next step for him, and now the original reporter has rescinded and said he got it wrong. I do expect Davis will be a candidate for job openings moving forward, but don’t expect a change coming before this season unless something big opens up unexpectedly.
I think he could definitely help the rim defense, but the Tigers used 13 guys trying to find any option that could string something different. With Burns now an available option, I’m sure the coaching staff knows exactly how much adding his presence in the post adds there and takes away in other facets.
As an observer, it’s easy to get caught up in “just do anything else” when nothing is working well. But, I don’t know what Burns would look like in game action and neither does anyone else at this point, including the coaching staff. They know what he looks like in practice and scrimmages, but not necessarily facing a team clearly focused on attacking the paint repeatedly.
I don’t know what the solution is to fix the Tigers’ recent issues, but if it was Burns, I think we would have seen him Wednesday.
The media will get a chance to talk with Laird Veatch about the opening today, so keep an eye out and I’ll have video posted of that press conference probably this afternoon. I’m sure specific names won’t be discussed, but hopefully we can get an idea of where the administration stands on what they’re willing to invest in women’s basketball moving forward.
Here are confirmed visitors for this weekend:
Class of 2026:
Titan Davis
Carsen Eloms
Kevin Ford Jr.
Bennett Fraser
Evan Goodwin
Javonte Smith
DJ Williams
Class of 2027:
Quentin Burrell
Tavares Harrington
Roman Igwebuike
Mace McKim
Kingston Miles
Savion Miller
Darrius Smiley
Missouri has been linked to Class of 2026 four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley and running back DeZephen Walker in recent months, but relationships with both players aren’t on an upward swing.
Bentley previously planned to visit Missouri this spring after receiving his offer from the Tigers during a workout with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore in January. But since the Navy All-American Bowl, Bentley, a state champion in Texas, has seen his recruitment skyrocket, with recent offers from Georgia, LSU and Ohio State. He’s now not expected to visit campus, with the programming primarily targeting Ryan Hopkins, Gavin Sidwar and Jett Thomalla, who was offered Feb. 21, at the quarterback position in 2026.
Walker, a four-star at Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar, emerged as the top in-state running back target for the Tigers in the 2026 class dating back to March 2023. But, with visits lined up for Walker this spring, Missouri is not on the list.
Walker’s camp said it hopes to revisit Missouri for an official visit this spring or summer, but the two parties haven’t locked in anything. Missouri signed two high school running backs -- Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood -- in the 2025 class and added transfer runner Ahmad Hardy. It looks like the Tigers will focus on one running back in the 2026 class and continue with their plan of signing two in 2027.
Missouri currently has no running backs locked in for official visits, but names to know are Favour Akih, who was offered this past week and received an in-person visit from safeties coach Jacob Yoro in January, as well as Kenny Golston, TJ Hodges (who has been primarily recruited by defensive line coach Al Davis and not running backs coach Curtis Luper) and Kevin Young Jr., although the relationship there may not grow further at this time.
It’s worth remembering Missouri got its two Class of 2025 commits in the few days leading up to the Early Signing Period after losing Jamarion Morrow to Texas A&M. While there were rumors about Davis leaving for LSU, his presence on staff will be crucial in recruiting Hodges, who seems to be the No. 1 option right now.
