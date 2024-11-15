Kyle McAreavy
In the Friday File, the MizzouToday staff opens up their notebooks and drops the news, rumors, tidbits and speculations you need to know heading into the weekend. As we have for weeks now, we're talking Brady Cook's injury stats, but we've also prepared a ton of recruiting news for you. Here we go...
There's almost certainly some gamesmanship going on with Brady Cook's injury status. I think there's a reason the football team hasn't allowed media at a single practice since Homecoming. Plus, entering last week's injury report as questionable and this week's as doubtful tells me about all I need to know. Either he's actively getting worse, which seems unlikely, or he was never really questionable last week.
What I initially heard after the Alabama game was a broken hand/wrist and that would mean he's out for at least the regular season.
I still haven't been able to find out what happened to Mookie Cooper, but he seems to be trending worse, too. But without Cook throwing passes, I'm not sure a fourth receiving option really brings much to the offense at this point. We saw what a good Drew Pyne performance looked like and it was 14 completions for about 150 yards. That's just not enough to feed Luther Burden, Theo Wease, dump offs to running backs and a little Brett Norfleet.
Sorry to Josh Manning, who I thought was really trending up, and sorry to Cooper, but three options in the passing game plus dumb offs is about all that's going to be available now.
There was official word before Thursday's game that freshman Trent Burns was healthy and available after missing multiple games with an illness. And he still didn't play in the Tigers' program-record-tying 72-point win. Dennis Gates was asked after the game if there was a plan to redshirt him and freshman T.O. Barrett and he said pretty unequivocally "No." But if it wasn't going to be Thursday night, then I'm not sure when it's going to be.
It was good to see a lot of the other three freshmen, though. There was easily the youngest lineup I've ever seen Mizzou play late in the first half Thursday when Annor Boateng, Marcus Allen and Peyton Marshall were all out there with Anthony Robinson and Trent Pierce. That's three true freshmen and two sophomores. If Gates is able to keep them happy, that's the core for the next two years.
If I remember right, last year, the Tigers ran out a lineup of Nick Honor, Sean East, Jesus Carralero-Martin, Noah Carter and Connor Vanover, which was possibly the oldest lineup in college basketball history with a bunch of graduates taking extra COVID years. The combined age of that lineup was about 116 years old for an averaged of older than 23 years old. Now, the Tigers can confidently put out a lineup that averages less than 19 yards old. What a change one year can make.
Oh boy, the start of the season hasn't looked good for the Mizzou women. I had hopes for this team because there's some talent on the roster, but it just doesn't seem to be working at all. Nyah Wilson hasn't been able to contribute much so far and I expected her to be a leader and scorer from the point. The four post options seem to have boiled down to just Angelique Ngalakulondi, who is strong, but undersized for a 5. And Ashton Judd's advancement as a scorer just isn't as far along as I expected.
Last week in the Friday File, I said the Tigers would lose an early game against a team they shouldn't lose to and that already happened with Norfolk State. We'll see what happens tonight at Western Illinois, but I don't think the final season of Robin Pingeton's contract is going to go the way she hoped.
Missouri running back commit Jamarion Morrow will take an official visit to Georgia this weekend, two sources told Rivals.com on Thursday. Morrow -- a four-star all-purpose back -- verbally committed to the Tigers over Georgia and Mississippi in June and made an unofficial visit to see Missouri defeat Oklahoma this past weekend.
The Bulldogs currently have two running backs committed in the Class of 2025, and they aren't against adding a third, while in pursuit of multiple backs this fall.
While holding onto Morrow's commitment, the Tigers have also recruited another Class of 2025 running back. Boise State commit Brendon Haygood -- who received an offer in October -- is approaching his final trip before signing day: an official visit to Missouri.
The three-star running back will be on campus the weekend of the Arkansas game Nov. 30, and over the next two weeks, running backs coach Curtis Luper will further his relationship with Haygood and his parents.
Haygood has been easily reachable since he announced his offer from the Tigers, and although he likes the success the Broncos have seen with Ashton Jeanty, there's appeal of being an SEC running back, which Luper praised to him after watching his game in person Nov. 7. Haygood is listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, which is of similar stature to Morrow, who stands 5-foot-10, 190 pounds.
Missouri is also still looking at two pass-catchers in the Class of 2025. Michigan commit Jacob Washington and Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones took visits to Columbia this past weekend, with Jones getting on campus for an official.
Washington reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan, but Missouri is still in contact with the four-star wide receiver every day. He'll consider his options until signing day Dec. 4, as the Wolverines added another wideout in the 2025 class in Jamar Browder, who backed off his official visit to Missouri this past weekend and committed to Michigan on Nov. 8.
According to national recruiting analyst Greg Smith, it's only a matter of time before Jones flips to Missouri. The Tigers got multiple commits on campus for Jones' official visit, including Matt Zollers, who did his own recruiting of the three-star athlete.
If Jones does flip his commitment, it would mark three straight recruiting cycles with a pair of tight ends: Jones and Dekotah Terrell in 2025, Whit Hafer and Jude James in 2024 and Jordon Harris and Brett Norfleet in 2023.
On the defensive trail, four-star Tobi Haastrup -- a newcomer to football this season -- saw his senior season end Nov. 8 at Houston (Tex.) Mayde Creek, putting recruitment at the forefront of his mind. Haastrup took an official visit to Missouri the weekend of the Auburn game and after his visit, he told Rivals.com that Missouri was among his top choices. He will trim his list in the coming weeks before announcing his commitment Dec. 4 (previously Dec. 2).
The Oklahoma game drew the largest recruiting section this season, selling out the reserved tickets for prospective athletes. One source message MizzouToday on Sunday that it was a "Very successful" weekend for the Tigers.
Hosting multiple top targets across the country, Missouri made it a point of emphasis to get players to the 50-yard line pregame to talk with head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The list included Washington, Jacob Eberhart, Kenyon Alston and Mark Manfred among others.
The Tigers also got players on campus who already had existing relationship with each other in the Class of 2026, including tight ends Isaac Jensen and Jack Utz and Ohio offensive lineman Will Conroy and Sam Greer.
Looking back on the expected visitors for the Oklahoma game, Missouri ended up not getting Lamont Rogers on campus and to sound like a broken record, Texas A&M is still in pursuit of the four-star offensive tackles.
The Tigers singed both of their Class of 2025 commits -- Aaron Rowe and Nicholas Randall -- Wednesday. Missouri now awaits the decision of four-star forward Davion Hannah, who will make his announcement at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah set a Top 4 of Alabama, Cincinnati, Missouri and Ohio State, but he's likely headed to Alabama, following three futureCasts and a bat signal from a Crimson Tide Assistant. Albeit, Cincinnati missed out on a handful of targets this cycle, leaving te program with extra resources.
While not expected to add another commitment, the Tigers' 2025 class is the second smallest under Dennis Gates in regard to high school commits. When he took over as the head coach in 2022, he retained the commitment of Aidan Shaw -- the lone high school signee of that cycle.
