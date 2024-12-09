ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Van Doren

Editor
Staff
Jan 5, 2024
Starting a thread for all transfer portal updates here.


Talking over the phone with Braxton on Monday, he told MizzouToday he has three visits scheduled, looking to fit Missouri into his plans in the coming week:

Mississippi -- Wednesday
Texas A&M -- Thursday
Southern Methodist -- Monday

Arkansas CB transfer Jaylon Braxton looks into visit at Mizzou

Former four-star Jaylon Braxton has already scheduled three visits.
