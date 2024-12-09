Arkansas CB transfer Jaylon Braxton looks into visit at Mizzou Former four-star Jaylon Braxton has already scheduled three visits.

Starting a thread for all transfer portal updates here.Talking over the phone with Braxton on Monday, he told MizzouToday he has three visits scheduled, looking to fit Missouri into his plans in the coming week:Mississippi -- WednesdayTexas A&M -- ThursdaySouthern Methodist -- Monday