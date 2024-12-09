Kenny Van Doren
- Jan 5, 2024
Starting a thread for all transfer portal updates here.
Talking over the phone with Braxton on Monday, he told MizzouToday he has three visits scheduled, looking to fit Missouri into his plans in the coming week:
Mississippi -- Wednesday
Texas A&M -- Thursday
Southern Methodist -- Monday
Arkansas CB transfer Jaylon Braxton looks into visit at Mizzou
Former four-star Jaylon Braxton has already scheduled three visits.
