From the 7:03 mark of the first half to the 16:38 mark of the second half, Missouri didn't make a substitution. The Tigers went from down 29-14 to up 39-37 in that span.When they did sub,took over. I don't care if he starts, but he gets major minutes. He takes some of's minutes and some of's. He's earned that. Robinson scored seven straight points then dished out an assist that started a 22-0 run that put the game away. The only weakness I see out of Robinson right now is that he fouls too much but you'll live with it.is good enough that Missouri can have a seven-footer on the floor for at least 30 minutes a game. I don't have a lot of faith thatcan be dominant against high major teams, but he can give you something, especially on defense. Butler will have some growing pains for sure, but you can see the potential and I think he and Robinson could be a really special connection over the next three or four years.My rotation (I don't really care who starts and who doesn't):. And I'd still like to see. The other guys can sit for a while and get garbage time minutes. The real games are about to start next week. The experimenting is over. Ride with your best 9-10 guys. If other guys show you something to earn their way back into that group, fine. Until then, I'm good going with the nine or ten I just listed.has a role on this team. Play 200 miles an hour and get every loose ball and every rebound you can, then dunk every now and again. If the skill comes along, great, but he's got a role with his current skills.should only shoot threes and he should only do it from the left corner. He made at least four from there tonight.South Carolina State committed 15 turnovers which led to 17 Missouri points. This team is going to have to get easy baskets. Mizzou had 11 steals. The Tigers are still committing too many turnovers themselves, but that's the kind of number that can help this team offensively.The first 12 minutes were some of the ugliest I've ever seen. Thank God they turned it around. I didn't need to read this board if they hadn't. What it means for the future, I don't know, but I appreciate them taking care of business tonight.