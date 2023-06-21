GabeD
First and foremost, Williams Nwaneri will make an official visit to Missouri this weekend.
The top ranked player in the state (and No. 3 in the country) was set to OV this weekend for a while. Yesterday a report came out that he was taking an unofficial visit to Georgia instead. I'm told this morning that Nwaneri will be in Columbia for Friday and at least part of Saturday. I don't know if he'll stay the entire weekend. I believe he's planning to fly to Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. But he will be in town and Mizzou will get its shot at him.
Honestly, I still think Missouri has a pretty tough time catching Georgia or Oklahoma. But it's better to have him on campus than not.
Nwaneri and Ryan Wingo are the clear headliners of the weekend.
Missouri is going to roll out multiple red carpets. Obviously they'll treat all the visitors well, but these two are pretty clear priorities on the biggest weekend of the year. Missouri has a better shot at Wingo than Nwaneri at this point in time. Many view Texas as the biggest competition. He also officially visited Michigan and Georgia this month.
We've got one addition and one subtraction from the list of visits right now.
Kavion Broussard has a family situation and will not make the trip this weekend. He has been to campus before and Missouri may get him at a later date for an OV but he won't be here this week.
Four-star Florida LB Nicholas Rodriguez is the latest addition to the list.
If you pay attention to Mizzou's social media, the "theme" for this weekend is Gold Rush. The idea is to paint the town gold. They're hoping campus and locals will have a lot of gold around town for the visitors. I know the staff is hopeful if people are rolling around downtown Columbia on Friday and Saturday they'll do so wearing gold Mizzou gear.
