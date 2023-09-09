Sean_Williams
Retired Number
Staff
-
- Oct 14, 2013
-
- 8,827
-
- 86,377
-
- 66
- Wingo got injured in the third quarter of tonight's game, says he thinks its an ankle sprain but nothing too serious. He told me he was planning to be at the Missouri game tomorrow, but that will change due to his injury and trying to heal that up. Regardless, he said he'll be at Missouri for a game at some point this season. For now, his other game visit will be to Texas when they play Wyoming. He also said potential trips could be taken to Penn State and Miami later this year as well. He told me he's still sticking with his December 20th decision date.
In terms of his overall play, the sample size was small in terms of catches, two total is what I remember. His quarterback simply had a hard time trying to get him the ball. It was an off game, but he's put up solid numbers up until this point.
I'll have an article form interview with Wingo at the beginning of the week and I also did a video interview with him as well.
- McClellan was wearing some Ohio State cleats and Oregon gloves tonight. However, he will take other visits. Should you ring the alarm on a potential flip. I'm not so sure at this point. The four-star told me he will head back to Oregon when they play Colorado, LSU will be a destination, he said he will also be back at Missouri at some point as well. He's also planning to attend at least three Ohio State games. The four-star took a short pass to the house for a 50+ yard score and he also had two rushing touchdowns taking direct snaps at QB for CBC tonight.
- Expect Harris to be listed among the initial Top100 prospects in the 2026 class when that list drops for Rivals soon. Missouri was the first power five school to offer him. I caught up with him after the game and he said he loves Mizzou. Told me he grew up a fan and loves their coaching staff and how their defense operates. Had a lot of great things to say about Blake Baker as well. I'll have an interview with him I'll drop soon. Said Nebraska was another school showing a lot of interest early on.
- Simms is tall and lengthy and looks the part of the next high-level WR in St. Louis. He had at least five or six catches tonight, including one score for about 10-yards. He's started his junior year off strong and could end up being a national prospect by the time his season is over. Missouri got in early on him and will remain a player it seems. Didn't get a chance to talk to him afterwards, but recently did a story on him which you can CLICK HERE
- While it was a slow night for Wingo, Pace hauled in a few good catches, especially in the first half. Missouri has offered and he's been on campus a few times. Obviously, he's Orlando Pace's son. Ohio State has also offered him. Many expect that is where he'll end up. Could be too early to tell though.
Obviously, Eli Drinkwitz and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler made their grand entrance in the helicopter right before kickoff. I'm sure it was no coincidence that the helicopter circled the football field twice before landing. You know, recruiting theatrics. Wingo said he know Drink and Peeler were coming in in the chopper ahead of time. Other coaches there included Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope and Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams.