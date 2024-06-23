The No. 164 player in the country has been committed to Mizzou for about two months now.But this visit was his first as a committed player rather than someone the staff was trying to sell on jumping on board."It was great. They definitely didn’t show me any less love than had I been not committed," Lange said. "I was pampered the entire weekend. It was fantastic. I have no complaints about the weekend."A big focus of his weekend was trying to get some of the uncommitted visitors--especially those on offense--to join him."I was constantly in their ear all weekend, I was taking little subtle jabs trying to prod the commitment button there. It was fun recruiting," he said. "We’ll have to see where it goes from there, but I personally don’t really know where all those guys are going to end up. That’s more of aquestion. I was around those guys a whole bunch and I could definitely see myself playing with them."Lange said due to the way his classes line up he's likely going to enroll next summer. He said now and again he'll get a text or a graphic from another school, but mostly they've moved on and understand they're not getting him."I don’t regret my decision whatsoever. I’m all in with Mizzou."