Official Visit Reactions

Aug 1, 2003
The No. 164 player in the country has been committed to Mizzou for about two months now.


But this visit was his first as a committed player rather than someone the staff was trying to sell on jumping on board.

"It was great. They definitely didn’t show me any less love than had I been not committed," Lange said. "I was pampered the entire weekend. It was fantastic. I have no complaints about the weekend."

A big focus of his weekend was trying to get some of the uncommitted visitors--especially those on offense--to join him.

"I was constantly in their ear all weekend, I was taking little subtle jabs trying to prod the commitment button there. It was fun recruiting," he said. "We’ll have to see where it goes from there, but I personally don’t really know where all those guys are going to end up. That’s more of a Matt Zollers question. I was around those guys a whole bunch and I could definitely see myself playing with them."

Lange said due to the way his classes line up he's likely going to enroll next summer. He said now and again he'll get a text or a graphic from another school, but mostly they've moved on and understand they're not getting him.

"I don’t regret my decision whatsoever. I’m all in with Mizzou."
 
