A few late-night takeaways (just pulled in the driveway) from St. Louis
- Video interview will drop later (checks clock) this morning. There wasn't a whole lot to take away from De Smet's practice, but King can cover a lot of ground at linebacker, a sideline-to-sideline type of player that can do some damage as a pass-rusher too. A commit in the "unheralded" category of this class in terms of rankings, but could be the MVP of the class in 2-3 years.
- Talked with him today at his school. You all are going to love his interview. It lasted over 12 minutes. Kid is full of energy and enthusiasm. He's stoked to be a part of Mizzou's class.
- Everything you want to see when you go watch an SEC-caliber OL. He was the tallest, most physically imposing guy on the field at Eureka's Jamboree on Friday. Held the edge and created some holes for his running backs in his brief action. I'll have video of that at some point in the next few days. Really solid 8 minute interview with him. Up to 295 weight wise currently. Lange told me he talked to Andrew Babalola yesterday (Thursday) and is still doing his part in recruiting him to Missouri. If the Tigers can land Babalola, this 2025 OL class is IMPRESSIVE
- Davis was a total disruptor, specifically along the edge, during De Smet's offense vs. defense portion of practice. Can play inside and outside. He was at "Night at the Zou" during the summer and talked mostly with Al Davis with a sprinkle of Brian Early as well. Missouri seems to be in good shape early on, so we'll see it plays out. Wisconsin and Oklahoma also received summer visits.
- Harris has seen his recruiting stock pick up quite a bit over the summer. He camped at Ohio State and picked up an offer from the Buckeyes. He was recently at Nebraska in July. His list of suitors are plentiful, but he said Missouri is one of the schools he hears from the most and they were the school to give him his first offer. He talks frequently with LB coach DJ Smith and was in CoMo over the summer for his most recent visit with the Tigers. Harris didn't play a ton, but I saw him make about three tackles when he was in on defense. He's also playing a little wide receiver this year for SLUH as well.
- Not exactly Missouri related with Pace, but someone asked about him recently in a thread. I talked to him after SLUH's portion of the Jamboree was over and he said he's planning to take fall officials with Iowa, Arkansas, Wyoming, and Memphis. Everyone is recruiting him as a TE with the exception of Iowa, who likes him as a defensive end. Really good kid and gave a really solid interview as well. So, there is your update with Pace for those interested.
