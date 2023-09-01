1. Cook played well in his opportunity.



Brady Cook got the start and he played well for the most part. He started the game 11-of-11 and had a touchdown through the air and on the ground, but both touchdowns were nice.



On the first play, Cook hit Mekhi Miller over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown, and on the rushing touchdown, he scrambled from the pocket and put a move on the linebacker to get in for the score.



He played the entire first half and was 17-of-21 for 172 yards and a touchdown. It’s important to note that 106 of those yards were yard after catch. He did have a 30-yard pass along the sidelines to Burden in a two-minute drill to end the half, but for the most part, he was dinking and dunking.



I think the most surprising part of his play was he made solid reads. There weren’t any plays where I thought he should’ve made another pass.



2. The defense showed out for the most part



It took 47 minutes and 46 seconds for South Dakota to score a touchdown, and that was after they had a short field due to a Sam Horn pass bouncing off of Mekhi Miller into the hands of Coyotes star cornerback Myles Harden.



Mizzou held the Coyotes to 2-of-13 on third downs, less than 3.5 yards per play, and held them to under 50 rushing yards.



Even the Tigers’ worst drive of the first half when South Dakota walked the Tigers down, ended in a field goal. A couple of tackles for loss took the Coyotes from the six-yard line to the 22-yard line to settle for a field goal.



3. Harrison Mevis has a rough day



Harrison Mevis had a day to forget. The preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection missed 48 and 35-yard field goals and then he missed an extra point. Now, the extra point didn’t count because of an offsides penalty, but he still should’ve made it. He did make the retry, but overall it was a rough day.



This is the second game Mevis has had multiple missed field goals in a game in his career. The first time was last season versus another FCS opponent, Abilene Christian. He finished the game by making all five of his PATs, but those missed field goals could rear their ugly heads when it’s time to play the big boys.