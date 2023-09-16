ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL QUICK THOUGHTS ON MIZZOU'S 30-27 WIN OVER KANSAS STATE

1. Brady Cook balled out

Brady Cook had a phenomenal first half and then he got hurt with what ESPN has reportedly said was a sprained knee injury. He then kept balling with deep shots in the second half and some true dimes. I mean, throws I've never seen him make.

Whatever you think about Cook is your opinion and you have the right to it, but make sure you call him tough. He's the toughest player on the team.

He finished the game 23-of-35 for 356 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Down four points with nine minutes he produced a 77-yard drive on two plays. Cody Schrader and Luther Burden did most of the work, but Cook took clear command and read the field well on the pass to Burden in the flat.

His two-minute offense was phenomenal today.

This is also his first career 300-yard game.

2. The defense had an up-and-down day

It wasn't the worst day ever. But _-of-__ on third down for KSU. They couldn't contain the quarterbacks on the runs. The secondary was getting picked apart at times.

Howard completed 25-of 39 for 279 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Kansas State was 8-of-17 in the red zone too.

They did get a key stop on a drive with nine minutes left and forced a punt and they got a lot of pressure.

Nyles Gaddy with a bad facemask penalty on a TFL midway through the fourth. Kansas State then had a 33-yard gain and 14-yard play in that same drive. But at the same time, they held KSU to a field goal attempt.

Then, they got another stop, but you see? Up and down.

There are some things that have to be shored up going forward.

3. The offensive line is still mediocre

The offensive line is still a work in progress. They allowed two sacks and eight tackles for loss.

They were allowing some pressure that just didn't look good.

There were a couple of false starts on their second to last possession of regulation that you can't have.

They do this every game down the stretch it feels.

4. Kirby Moore and Eli Drinkwitz were in their bag

We've wondered all year if they had some explosive plays in their bag to reveal and they finally showed it. They unleashed Cook and some unique playcalling and this was the best game I've seen offensively versus a Power 5 team since I've been here.

Cook had nine throws that were 15+ yards or more. Six of them were over 25 yards.

However, getting the chance to take a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds after getting a first down and getting a delay of game is horrible. Not Drinkwitz's best moment.

5. Harrison Mevis wins it from 61 yards!
 
