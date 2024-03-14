-It would've been unthinkable before tonight's game that Sean East would play as bad as he did and the rest of the team play as well as it did. All credit to Connor Vanover. That man shook off the concussion and came to play. That's the guy Mizzou needed at center all year. It's one they're gonna need to look for in the transfer portal in the offseason.-Gates barely subbed anybody out during the second half. He went with the five that were playing well and let them go down swinging. Maybe he should've been doing that all along, but the team would've ran out of gas three games into the year. He waited until it was win or go home.-The biggest difference in the second half was the rebounding. I think Mizzou crashed the glass better than it has in any game since Pitt. That was really impressive, given how the first half went. Sean East and Tamar Bates were getting the loose balls but Vanover and Noah Carter were doing a really good job of sealing off Georgia's bigs.-I absolutely hated the offensive decisions down the stretch. Mizzou settled for contest looks from deep way too often - not a good recipe for guys who've played 35+ minutes. That wasn't what got them into the game to begin with. They needed to work a little harder to find better looks there.-They gave themselves a chance. That's all you could've really asked for at this point. It was a tough year for everybody.-I'll have more thoughts about offseason needs. But I think the two obvious ones in the portal are a points guard and a physical big guys who can rebound.-Thanks for reading all season! I'll have more to come soon