QUICK THOUGHTS ON MIZZOU'S 84-80 LOSS TO LSU

Jun 20, 2022
-Welp, they did it. They're 0-18. At least we don't have to talk about whether they will or won't anymore. All season long, this team just couldn't get out of its own way.

-Offensively, the points stopped being evenly distributed. It was either East had to score or the possessions was a bust. Part of that was East's doing - he had a few ill-advised turnovers and a couple of possessions he didn't want to give the ball up till it was too late. But to go from 10 made field goals from everybody else in the first half to one in the first 15 minutes of the second cost Mizzou all of its steam.

-Defensively, Mizzou completely fell apart. They once again couldn't get a stop without fouling. I'm not sure that the zone worked once. Trae Hannibal absolutely cooked them. If Mizzou wants to improve next season, they've gotta start there. They legitimately made LSU look like the Harlem Globetrotters.

-If this were an audition for guys with eligibility left to earn their roster spot for next season, I wouldn't be sending anybody to Hollywood. Tamar Bates wasn't the same guy in the second half of SEC play and hardly made his presence felt tonight. Aidan Shaw got taken out of the game for a long while after looking terrible to start the game. Gates played Mabor Majak in front of him (which was a big reason LSU got a run started). Zeus got benched after a brief cameo. The freshmen aren't difference-makers right now. Curt Lewis didn't play. I'm not sure there's anybody on the roster they *have* to hang onto.

-They fought back, sure. They've fought all season long. Doesn't change anything. It's a historically bad season, even if Mizzou's got the most heart in the country.

-I'll be in Nashville on Wednesday. It's gonna take a March miracle for this team to keep its season alive. It's almost over.
