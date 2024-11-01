MizzouToday Staff
Sep 30, 2024
26
209
11
In the Friday File, the MizzouToday staff opens up their notebooks and drops the news, rumors, tidbits and speculations you need to know heading into the weekend. It is a wide-ranging conversation this week covering football, basketball and recruiting news in both sports.
I have heard Brady's season is over, but Eli Drinkwitz is saying he "fully expects Brady back this season," so I don't really know what to believe without seeing something more concrete for myself. "This season" could mean anywhere from next week to a mid-December bowl game. I wouldn't expect him to play soon, though. Throwing-hand injuries are finicky.
If Brady isn't going to play, I would expect the Tigers make the move to JR Blood, because he at least brings a different element to the offense than Drew Pyne. I can’t imagine they go to freshman Aidan Glover and burn his redshirt at this point unless they feel really good about where he’s at with the offense. Either way, if they know Brady is out, they need to have spent this last week and the coming week installing an offense that plays to the next quarterback’s strengths, instead of running with the same setup.
I think a starting lineup of Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Aidan Shaw/Jacob Crews and Josh Gray is solid. That gives the freshmen time to work into minutes, provides a lot of different aspects to the offense and keeps size in there in a way the Tigers haven’t had the first couple of years with Dennis Gates.
I expect fans are going to be really happy with Perkins and Mitchell as two of the main guys in the offense. The experience they bring is going to help a lot. I’m not sure if Gray will be the post man long term, or if Gates will still rotate in smaller lineups consistently, but I plan on tracking the rotations and lineups to see how well the different groups play together.
I’m not as sure about the talent level overall, but I liked the lineup I saw at the scrimmage with Nyah Wilson leading the charge and dishing the ball to Grace Slaughter and Ashton Judd. Even if it’s mostly just those three running the offense, that’s a pretty good crew. I don’t know if Robin Pingeton wants Abbey Schreacke out there consistently or whether Hannah Linthacum will stay the starting center. I think there’s an option to put out Angelique Ngalakulondi as the four with Linthacum at the five. That takes some pressure off Linthacum and puts a lot of size on the court, but I haven’t seen them on the court at the same time at any point thus far.
Lucija Milkovic really impressed me during the scrimmage, but she might have just been taking advantage of being four inches taller than any other player on the floor. Milikovic and Hilke Feldrappe play a European style that looks and feels a bit different and could bring good variety to what the Tigers are trying to do offensively. Now the challenge is getting them to a point where they can play 20 minutes.
Missouri is expecting multiple official visitors this month, starting with North Carolina State commit Jamar Browder. Out of the bye week, the Tigers will host the three-star wide receiver Nov. 9 for the Oklahoma game. Kentucky and Michigan are both in the fold as well, getting Browder on campus for official visits Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Boise State commit Brendan Haygood scheduled an official visit for Nov. 30, the Tigers' final regular-season game before the early signing period opens. With one running back committed in all-purpose back Jamarion Morrow -- who is of similar stature to Haygood -- the Tigers are looking for another offensive weapon in this class.
The two primary running back options within the program this year -- Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll -- have exhausted their eligibility after this season. Jamal Roberts has emerged as a serious contributor moving forward -- beyond just pass protection -- and while it may behoove the program to add another transfer back, it's imperative to have depth that can develop, especially when you expect players to transfer out in this era of college football.
Tavorus Jones -- a four-star from the 2022 class -- could be a candidate to look elsewhere. There’s no definitive sign of Jones leaving Missouri this offseason, but through three seasons with the Tigers, he’s appeared in just nine games. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he didn’t register a carry. This season, Jones has totaled a career-high 57 yards on the ground, taking his last carry against Massachusetts. Unless there’s expectation for him to take a leap forward in Year 4, there’s likely a better opportunity elsewhere for the former Rivals250 recruit, especially with Jamal Roberts and Kewan Lacy seeing more action.
Since the decommitment of Dyllon Williams, the Tigers have been eyeing another defensive back in the current cycle. Minnesota commit Zack Harden and Washington commit Rylon Dillard-Allen are the two names to remember in November, if either Class of 2025 defensive back makes an official visit to Missouri. Harden is expected at some point. For Dillard-Allen, the three-star safety wanted to talk in person with Washington coaches and his parents before committing to a visit to Missouri. He will be taking an unofficial visit to Washington on Saturday, so we may hear definitive word on a potential visit as soon as early next week.
As of right now, there’s not much concern from Missouri about quarterback commit Matt Zollers taking the Penn State visit. The four-star has reaffirmed his pledge to the Tigers and wanted to experience the atmosphere of a highly touted matchup against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are still looking for a second quarterback in the Class of 2025, but this visit doesn’t sound like Lamont Rogers visiting Texas A&M for a potential flip. On that note, Rogers did not take the unofficial visit to Texas A&M this past Saturday despite multiple reports expecting him on campus. Our colleague over at AggieYell, recruiting insider Landyn Rosow, told us he still believes the Aggies will flip Rogers' pledge.
The Tigers are not done yet, though. Uncommitted four-star forward Davion Hannah remains a top target, with the Tigers battling Alabama, Cincinnati and Ohio State. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. Hannah recently took an unofficial to Missouri the weekend of the Auburn football game (Oct. 19). Prior to that, he took an official visit to Cincinnati on Oct. 12, but the Bearcats have missed on multiple targets this cycle. Even with a strong challenge from UC, the Tigers look in good shape to land Hannah.
FOOTBALLThere hasn't been a ton of talk around the football team heading into the bye weekend. Everyone is staying pretty tight-lipped about where Brady Cook is at health-wise and what the plan is moving forward.
BASKETBALLWith basketball season about to get going and all the looking into the schedule I’ve done the past couple of weeks, I’m feeling pretty good about Mizzou going into this season.
WOMEN’S HOOPSKind of a similar idea, I think the women’s team is going to do a good amount of winning early in the season. The non-conference schedule is pretty weak, so maybe the Tigers will be able to win enough to bring some fans to Mizzou Arena heading into the winter
FOOTBALL RECRUITINGIt's a new month, and Flipmas is coming. Missouri has 16 total commits for the Class of 2025, but that's not where the Tigers want to end this cycle.
BASKETBALL RECRUITINGMissouri added a second commit in four-star small forward Nicholas Randall on Monday, joining Aaron Rowe in the Class of 2025. Randall has trended upward as of late and impressed evaluators with his fluidity and athleticism in his 6-foot-8 frame.
