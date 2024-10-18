MizzouToday Staff
Sep 30, 2024
24
157
11
In the Friday File, the MizzouToday staff opens up their notebooks before the weekend and drops the news, rumors, tidbits and speculations they have not already shared throughout the week. We start with some notes from open football practices, dip into a little hoops talk and then set the stage for a weekend of recruiting visitors.
Burden has been fully de-listed from the injury report, so no need to worry there and he looked good going through drills.
Practice was pretty upbeat and we were allowed to stick around a bit longer than the week before, or at least it felt like it in the cold.
Mookie Cooper snagged a nice, one-handed catch while we were out there and got a lot of positive response from Drinkwitz on the speakers. It’s really weird hearing his voice come through those big speakers on the sideline when he’s jumping around among the players and you can’t always see where he is talking from.
After Drinkwitz said Joe Moore and Khalil Jacobs were done for the year Tuesday, I tried to get a look at who was working in with the linebackers and pass rushers most. I think Newson just jumps right back in and maybe gets even more snaps than before so the Tigers can tighten up the linebacker rotation a bit without Jacobs. But, with how well Nick Rodriguez played last week, I wouldn't be shocked if he works into the regular rotation starting this week, just to take a look at how he handles higher-level competition. It's easy enough to rack up the tackles against UMass; Auburn is a different challenge.
Drinkwitz was very complimentary of Rodriguez during the press conference, but started his answer talking up Newson coming back. He also said there were a number of young guys who had earned their way onto the field, so there might be a totally new look to the linebacker and defensive line rotation soon. Not at the top, but who comes in to give them a breather.
For replacing Moore, I know Williams Nwaneri got the start in his place, and it was nice to see him get that first sack of his career. I think he'll start being a small part of the rotation going forward, but even starting against UMass, he was splitting snaps with Jhakai Lang. I think Lang is the one we'll see more of going forward, though this week will probably give a very good indication the same way it will with Rodriguez.
Peyton Marshall looks like he’s slimmed down a little from the videos of his high school games. Getting in the gym with a college strength program should be great for him. Though, part of what makes him so imposing is the weight on the 7-foot frame, so I doubt the Tigers want him slimming down too much.
I talked about it a little in my Fresh Faces feature about him, but I think people are going to love Annor Boateng on and off the court. He’s one of the smartest, most well-spoken 18-year olds I’ve talked to, and he impressed me a lot with his interests outside of basketball. I expect him to quickly become a fan favorite.
As we reported earlier in the week, Harden won't be on campus for the Auburn game due to his high school team having a makeup game Saturday due to Hurricane Helene. However, look for him to reschedule that official visit to Columbia in the coming weeks.
Dillard-Allen is in a different boat. There's a connection on staff in defensive assistant Christopher Ball, who coached in Dillard-Allen's home state of Arizona, and there was some early Missouri interest, but it feels like that ship has sailed. Dillard-Allen said he would discuss a potential Missouri official visit with his parents and the Washington coaches, but that does not sound too promising.
The Tigers are also in pursuit of four-star cornerback Byron Baldwin, while only having two committed defensive backs -- Charles Bass and Mark Manfred -- in the Class of 2025. Baldwin recently decommitted from Indiana and has expressed interest in Missouri, Penn State and UCLA, but sounds like Colorado is the team to beat after an official visit this past month. Key will be getting Baldwin in Columbia if the Tigers are going to have a shot in this one.
Also on flip watch is three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder, who set official visits to three schools, including one to Missouri on Nov. 9. Browder is a North Carolina State commit, but recent interest from the Tigers as well as Kentucky and Michigan has gotten his attention.
Lebron Hill -- a former Purdue commit -- has been in contact with the Tigers since he backed off his pledge to the Boilermakers on Sept. 30. He still doesn’t have an offer, but the Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver scheduled an official visit to Missouri for Nov. 9.
The Tigers are set for their first home game since Week 4 against Vanderbilt. Multiple official visitors will be on hand, including three-star athlete commit Dakotah Terrell -- who will play tight end when he arrives in Columbia -- and four-star weakside defensive end Tobi Haastrup, who is now playing catch-up in recruiting after only lining up in his first high school football game seven weeks ago.
Missouri can make positive impacts on these upcoming visits with pitches about playing time. The Tigers have thrived in recent recruiting classes by getting underclassmen on the field in multiple capacities. The defensive staff is doing just that with its safety and defensive back targets, while the 2025 class only has two commits for the secondary and question marks about upperclassmen with Joseph Charleston graduating and Tre’Vez Johnson, Sidney Williams and Daylan Carnell entering their final years of eligibility.
Multiple visitors have spoken about learning about the facilities and NIL, but relationships with coaches will also take precedent this weekend. Director of recruiting communications and strategy Maurey Bland has been a name that pops up as well when recruits talk about those relationships with staff.
Here is a look at some of the unofficial visitors expected on campus Saturday:
FOOTBALLThere were a few green jerseys when I was out at practice this week - the ones I noticed most were on Luther Burden and Triston Newson - but both were fully participating in the drills I was able to see. So, even though Newson is listed as questionable, I expect him to be ready to go Saturday. I didn't catch a glimpse of Nate Noel while I was out there, but there wasn't a green jersey working in with the running backs during the periods reporters were allowed to watch.
HOOPSThe vibe at the basketball media day last week was good. Seems like the guys are very excited to move on from last season and get going on bringing excitement back to Mizzou Arena.
RECRUITINGWith the impending decommitment of three-star safety Dyllon Williams last week, Missouri planned for its next course of action. The Tigers offered two committed safeties in the Class of 2025 in Zack Harden (Minnesota) and Rylon Dillard-Allen (Washington).
Here is a look at some of the unofficial visitors expected on campus Saturday: