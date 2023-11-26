Beware, this is going to be the longest post I've ever posted here. Don't say I didn't tell you.This isn't titled ten thoughts because I don't know exactly where it's going to go. It's just going to be a freeform word vomit of me getting out all my thoughts and takeaways from one of the wildest weekends I can remember in a long time that, in the end, mostly went to form.I'm going to start out with some general thoughts on games I watched (which does not include Michigan/Ohio State as I had family things going on until about 330-4 yesterday so didn't start watching until midway through the afternoon games). I'll dovetail that into what it means for Mizzou and the postseason picture and then move on to some coaching carousel stuff.*I started the weekend watching Iowa/Nebraska. My eyes are still bleeding. Mizzou centertold us last week he wants to be an offensive coordinator and spends a lot of time drawing up plays in a notebook. He should immediately send them toand anyone else in the Big Ten West along with a copy of his transcript and resume. I don't know what part time jobs Connor worked in high school, but the resume shouldn't even matter. If he can draw up a play that will gain six yards or more he should immediately be hired by any head coach in the division.This one featured an Iowa interception that might have been the worst I've ever seen that should have handed the game to the Huskers. But Nebraska immediately committed a holding penalty on the return and then two plays later threw an even worse interception which set up Iowa for a 38 yard field goal. The Hawkeyes had already had two field goals blocked and a new kicker came out for his first ever attempt with the game on the line. I'm not sure how many more attempts he'll get because the 38 yard try barely made it to the cross bar. It did, however, go in, allowing Iowa to win a game no one should have been allowed to win. The loss kept alive Nebraska's streak of not qualifying for a bowl game since 2016, the longest such streak in Power FIve football. So at least there was that. But it's going to take me the full offseason to recover from watching this game and convince myself to turn on a Big Ten football game next season.*Oregon is currently a top three team in college football and very well may be the best. They destroyed Oregon State 31-7 on Friday night. Look out for the Ducks.*Penn State completed what may be the most hollow 10-2 season in college football history. The Nittany Lions beat Michigan State 42-0. They won ten games and will almost certainly make a New Year's Six bowl. Their best win was Iowa, I guess. Their second best win was....West Virginia? Maryland? Rutgers? PSU is so tough to assess. 90% of college football would trade places with them. They're a top 15 program in the country. But they're so far away from where they aspire to be and think they should be.*Boise State beat Air Force and San Jose State beat UNLV which left all three teams 6-2 in the Mountain West. Boise and UNLV didn't play each other so the league announced on Saturday night that the conference championship game participants would be determined by computer rankings. UNLV's is the highest and's Rebels are in. The Broncos and Spartans are neck and neck and we'll find out this morning who makes it. The more progress college football makes, the more we go back to the way we determined champions in 1984.*If winning is a skill, Washington has it in spades. The Huskies beat Washington State 24-21 on a field goal at the buzzer to cap a drive that happened only because of an incredible 4th and 1 call from inside their own 30 that fooled absolutely everyone.After winning its first four games by a combined 132 points, Washington has won its last eight by a total of 49 points. The Huskies beat USC by ten and Stanford by 9 (Stanford had the ball in a one-score game with 3:30 left and dropped a fourth down pass). Every other game has been a one score game. But they've won them all.*I have no idea how Florida is 5-7. The Gators have way too much talent for that. Florida controlled most of the Battle of the Sunshine State backups but lost 24-15 to Florida State in large part thanks to a (correct) targeting call that kept the Seminoles' last scoring drive alive. Florida State looks nothing like a top four team in college football without, but they're 12-0 and one win from a College Football Playoff berth because there's no way an undefeated Power Five conference champion isn't getting in. The Seminoles will have to beat Louisville, which lost to Kentucky 38-31 and yet is still positioned for a likely New Year's Six bowl bid (I'll explain why later).*I am all on in's story. And I love thatpushed him for the Heisman Trophy on CBS on Friday in his postgame interview. But he's not going to make it to the ceremony and the reason is pretty simple:. The Oklahoma State running back ran for 166 yards and five touchdowns in the Cowboys' 40-34 overtime win against BYU that clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game in one of the most up and down seasons in college football history (OSU lost to South Alabama and UCF by a combined score of 79-10, but beat Oklahoma and finished 9-3). Gordon finished the season with 1580 yards to take the national rushing title over second-place Schrader by 91 yards. He also averaged half a yard per carry more than Schrader and scored seven more touchdowns (20 to 13). I think Schrader is an all-American, but if there's a running back in New York, it should be Gordon.*North Carolina State had the quietest really good season in America. The Wolfpack beat North Carolina 39-20 last night to finish the year 9-3. They lost to Notre Dame, Louisville and Duke so they don't have a bad loss on their resume. And outside of Raleigh, I doubt many people have paid any attention.*Liberty beat UTEP to finish the regular season 12-0. They'll host New Mexico State in the CUSA title game on Friday night. If they win that and SMU beats Tulane in the AAC title game, the Flames are probably going to a New Year's Six game in's first season. It's a hell of a year, but do we really need to fill a spot in the New Year's Six (or the playoff starting next year) with a team whose best win is New Mexico State? My number one hope for Mizzou's bowl game is don't let it be against Liberty.*Yes, I've neglected mentioning the Iron Bowl until now. Can you imagine waking up as an Auburn fan this morning? This guy may not haveThe Tigers lost to Alabama like this:Auburn fumbled a punt with 4:48 to go while leading 24-20. After the game,seemed to indicate he did not know Auburn's usual punt returner was not in the game.After the fumbled punt, Alabama picked up 19 yards on arun on third and 20 then converted fourth and 1. The Tide then snapped a ball when Milroe wasn't looking and lost 18 yards, lost five more when Milroe crossed the line of scrimmage before throwing a pass and faced 4th and 31.Auburn rushed two and employed a spy on Milroe (he's a hell of a runner, but is the quarterback really gonna run for 31 yards, especially when he just got penalized for throwing the ball past the line of scrimmage) giving him approximately 27 minutes to scan the field for a receiver. Even with that much time, there is absolutely no way a receiver should be single covered and allowed to get behind the defense. But it happened and Milroe threw an absolutely perfect pass tofor the lead and ultimately the win.The only way that play could have been more painful for Auburn fans was if it happened on fifth down and replays later showed Bond actually trapped the ball. Good Lord. The game happened on the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six. Since that game, Auburn is 74-55 with only two seasons of more than eight wins and on its third head coach. It is possible the Tigers absolutely sold their soul for' return to beat the Tide.